T-Birds to Wear Specialty Jerseys in Support of Bitsy's Army for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 30

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that, for a second straight year, the club will wear specialty purple jerseys on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 4:05 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack for the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.

In addition to the return of the specialty jerseys, the team will continue its commitment to Bitsy's Army, a charitable cause established in 2021 by Thunderbirds forward Sam Bitten. Bitten tragically lost his cousin Martin Piche that year to a cancerous brain tumor at age 31, and ever since the Bitten family has been raising money and awareness for brain cancer research in their native Canada.

"With Sam Bitten back under contract with the Thunderbirds for two more seasons, it made too much sense as an organization to continue supporting a cause so close to the Bitten family's hearts," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We have no doubt our amazing fans will stand behind Sam in this endeavor, and we hope to top last year's donation totals in the name of finding the cure."

Last season, following an inspiring 7-0 T-Birds win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, which featured two goals by Will Bitten and the first AHL point of Sam Bitten's career, the T-Birds raised $26,000 toward cancer research via the postgame jersey auction. Portions of the proceeds were donated to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, Bitsy's Army, and various cancer charities local to Springfield.

"Our family is so grateful to the entire Thunderbirds organization and the fans for the unbelievable support of Hockey Fights Cancer and Bitsy's Army over the years," said Sam Bitten. "Maintaining Martin's legacy is deeply meaningful to us, and we hope his story can continue inspiring others who are going through the fight."

Fans attending the Hockey Fights Cancer game will also have the opportunity to purchase Hockey Fights Cancer and Bitsy's Army merchandise, the proceeds of which will also directly benefit brain cancer research.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer can be purchased by calling the T-Birds at (413) 739-4625 or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

