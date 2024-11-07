Three-Goal Second Period Leads Firebirds to Victory over Eagles

November 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night by the final score of 3-2. Lleyton Roed, Jagger Firkus, and John Hayden all scored in the second period to lead the Firebirds to their fourth victory of the season. Nikke Kokko made 21 saves on 23 shots to move to 3-0 on the year.

QUICK NOTES

Following a scoreless first period, Colorado scored the game's first goal 4:27 into the second as Jere Innala cashed in on an Eagles powerplay.

Lleyton Roed evened up the game with his second of the season at 9:50 of the middle frame. Gustav Olofsson and Cale Fleury each earned assists on the play.

Jagger Firkus put the Firebirds ahead two minutes later, converting on a rebound for his second of the season. Brandon Biro and David Goyette picked up the helpers on the go-ahead goal.

John Hayden capped off the scoring for Coachella Valley in the second period as he redirected a shot from Cale Fleury into the back of the net at 15:38. Olofsson notched his second assist of the game on the goal that gave the Firebirds a two-goal lead. The goal was Hayden's first of the season.

The Eagles scored to make it 3-2 with 1:12 left in the third period as they had a 6-on-5 advantage with goaltender Trent Miner on the bench.

Nikke Kokko made keys saves in the third period to help his team secure the victory, stopping 21 of 23 in the game to move to 3-0 on the season.

The Firebirds powerplay finished 0-for-1 and the penalty kill took care of 3-of-4 Eagles' chances on the man-advantage.

Both teams finished the game with 23 shots on net.

With the win, the Firebirds move to 4-5-0-0 on the season.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds wrap up their swirl of road games this Friday as they take on the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

Firebirds Return Home for Military Appreciation Night

The Firebirds return home to face the Ontario Reign on Sunday, November 10th for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino! Join the Firebirds as they celebrate the 80th anniversary of World War II. Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets now! Puck drop is set for 3pm PT.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with individual, full season, half season and 9-game Pick 'Em Plan ticket packages on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.