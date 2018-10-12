Stars Reassign Desrosiers to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Philippe Desrosiers has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Desrosiers, 23, began the season on the Stars roster after playing in both of the team's preseason games. The fourth year pro made 38 saves in over 80 minutes of work and allowed just two goals. In the previous three seasons, Desrosiers has played in 20 games and accumulated a 9-7-0 record, 2.65 goals against average, and.909 save percentage with the Stars. The Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec native was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Texas begins a three-game road trip tonight at 7 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa and battle the Iowa Wild.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and are back at the H-E-B Center on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 for their next game against the Iowa Wild. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

