Exclusive Entryway Available to BMO Harris Bank Customers

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, in partnership with BMO Harris Bank, today announced several exclusive benefits available throughout the hockey season to BMO Harris Bank customers.

The IceHogs home arena, the BMO Harris Bank Center, will also again feature a dedicated entryway to BMO Harris Bank customers. This doorway is located alongside the Main St. entrance to the BMO Harris Bank Center, and provides fans with easy and convenient access to the arena for IceHogs home games. All current customers of BMO Harris Bank can utilize the exclusive entrance by simply showing their BMO Harris Bank credit or debit card upon arrival at the venue.

As an additional perk, groups attending an IceHogs game will require only one BMO Harris Bank card for their full party to access the entryway.

BMO Harris Bank will also provide several giveaways and coupon offers to BMO Harris Bank customers at select games during the 2018-19 hockey season. This added perk for the upcoming year begins with free rally towels to the IceHogs home opener on Friday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m.

For questions and additional information, contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.

