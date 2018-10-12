Syracuse Crunch, Onondaga County Agree to Long-Term Lease Extension

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch, in partnership with Onondaga County and SMG, have announced a 12-year lease extension that will ensure the Crunch continue to play home games at the War Memorial Arena through the 2029-30 season.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement on a new 12-year lease and appreciate the efforts from the county, the legislature and SMG in bringing this to fruition," said Syracuse Crunch owner Howard Dolgon. "The Syracuse Crunch are excited to begin our 25th season on Saturday in a spectacular newly-renovated arena that will bring an improved experience to fans attending our games throughout the years."

The Syracuse Crunch will begin their 25th year of operation in the 2018-19 season and boast the longest independent ownership group, led by Dolgon. The Crunch have the fourth-longest current tenure of any American Hockey League team.

"The SMG management team at the Onondaga War Memorial are thrilled to execute a long-term lease agreement with Syracuse Crunch," said SMG General Manager Matt Hollander. "Today's lease signing ensures that professional hockey will continue to enhance the quality of life for Onondaga County residents for many years to come. Under the leadership of County Executive Mahoney, and the stewardship of her team, the County has invested into the property ensuring that the present and future needs of our Veteran community and the enhanced game day experience of the Syracuse Crunch fans will be something we can all be proud of. We wish the Crunch a successful return home for their 25th season and the long-term continuation of a great relationship."

As per club policy, terms of the lease extension were not disclosed.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch announced a five-year affiliation extension, with an option for two additional years, to ensure Tampa Bay's top prospects will develop their talents in Syracuse through the 2022-23 season, with a mutual option for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.