Devils Unable to Rebound in 5-2 Loss at Laval

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils suffered their first loss of the season as the Laval Rocket scored four goals in the first period in a 5-2 Devils' loss on Friday night in front of 8,257 fans at Place Bell.

Byron Froese electrified the home crowd on a breakaway to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead. Cale Fleury hit Froese with a pass down the right side and he beat Cam Johnson between the legs on the backhand for his second of the year. The goal was scored 6:56 into the game with assists from Fleury and Michal Moravcik.

Binghamton answered back to tie the game less than one minute later. On the power play, Brett Seney found Nick Lappin wide open for a one timer that beat goaltender Charlie Lindgren over the right leg pad at 7:52 of the first. The goal was Lappin's third of the year from Seney and Michael Kapla. Seney's assist was his fifth of the season.

While still on the power play, the Devils surrendered a shorthanded goal as David Sklenicka cleaned up a loose puck after Michael McCarron was originally denied. The goal came at 8:13 with the only assist to McCarron and the Rocket took a 2-1 lead.

Shortly after, at the 9:48 mark of the opening frame, Nikita Jevpalovs slid home his first of the year under the left leg pad of Johnson for a two-goal lead. Jevpalovs' goal came unassisted and the Rocket lead increased to 3-1.

Hard work down low helped the Devils get back within a goal just over midway through the first. Kapla and Kevin Rooney teamed up to create a chance on net that Nathan Bastian cleaned up for his third of the year. The goal came with 9:33 left in the first and the Devils trailed by one, 3-2.

Binghamton got into penalty trouble and faced a five-on-three penalty kill late in the first. Off the ensuing faceoff, Alexandre Grenier ripped a slap shot by Johnson for a 4-2 lead with just 2:51 left in the period. Binghamton trailed 4-2 after 20 minutes of play and were outshot 16-5.

After no scoring in the second period, Kenny Agostino added to the lead 8:53 into the the third period. The Devils turned the puck over in the neutral zone and Agostino tapped in a rebound after Froese was stopped by Johnson. The goal was Agostino's first of the season and Froese collected his second point of the night on the helper.

Johnson stopped 27 of 32 in the loss while Lindgren collected his second win of the year, stopping 17 of 19.

