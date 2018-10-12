Comets Drop a Heartbreaker to Charlotte

Utica, N.Y. - Reid Boucher struck twice and Adam Gaudette scored his first career goal but it wasn't enough as the Comets were topped 4-3 by the Charlotte Checkers Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Reid Boucher made it a three-game point streak as he scored the game's first goal after Tanner MacMaster caused a turnover in the offensive zone. Adam Gaudette scored his first professional goal on a dazzling toe-drag shot that beat Checkers goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. Charlotte stormed back three minutes later with a shorthanded goal from Saku Maenalanen. Dennis Robertson evened the game up at 13:47 of the first.

Morgan Geekie gave Charlotte their first lead of the night seven minutes into the middle frame, beating Richard Bachman short side. The two teams traded chances throughout the remainder of the period but the score remained 3-2 through 40 minutes.

Boucher tied the game up three minutes into the third period after he and Zack MacEwen executed a two-on-one rush to perfection. Robertson scored the eventual game-winning goal with 1:25 to go in regulation.

Bachman finished with 27 saves and his record falls to 1-2-0.

The Comets hit the road to face the Toronto Marlies tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop at Ricoh Coliseum is at 4 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

