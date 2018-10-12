Ottawa Recalls Jaros and Paul

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Nick Paul as well as defenceman Christian Jaros from the Belleville Senators.

Both Paul and Jaros played in Belleville's season-opener on Oct. 6 without recording a point. Paul has played 36 games in the NHL with Ottawa, scoring three times and adding three assists, while Jaros is scoreless in two NHL contests.

The Senators are back in action tonight as they visit Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.

