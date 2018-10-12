Bruins Bounce Pack in OT

Hartford, CT - Cody Goloubef's power-play goal at 1:03 of overtime completed a Providence Bruins comeback Friday night at the XL Center, in a 4-3 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack had a 3-1 lead in the third period, but the Bruins battled back to tie on goals by Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic, before a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty against the Wolf Pack bench led to Goloubef's game-winner.

"We shouldn't have been in that position to kill a penalty in overtime," Wolf Pack forward and alternate captain Steven Fogarty said. "It comes back to the way we played in the third, and we just need to clean it up and figure it out.

"We're all going to learn, we're going to move forward from this game because we know we are up against them again [Saturday] night."

The Wolf Pack and Bruins complete a home-and-home set Saturday night at the Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence.

Lias Andersson, Bobby Butler and Tim Gettinger scored Friday for the Wolf Pack, who are now 2-1-1-0 on the young season.

The Wolf Pack had a slow start offensively and defensively in the first period, and fell behind 1-0 at 6:03, when Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson scored a breakaway goal, dangling around Wolf Pack goaltender Dustin Tokarski (32 saves).

The Wolf Pack equalized at 10:58 of the first, with Andersson tipping the puck into the net, off of a pass from Chris Bigras. Rob O'Gara was also credited with an assist.

The Wolf Pack stepped it up offensively in the second period, and Butler scored against the Bruins' goaltender Zane McIntyre (15 saves) at 5:41. Butler was set up on a 3-on-1 by a pass from Peter Holland, giving the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead.

Gettinger increased the Wolf Pack lead to 3-1 at the 7:01 mark of the third period, upping his team-leading goal total to three with a deflection of a long fling from the blue line by Bigras.

The Bruins started to turn the tables, though, at 12:16, when Blidh took a pass from Colby Cave below the right faceoff dot and ripped a shot past Tokarski's stick side.

Only 1:32 later, at 13:48, Frederic tied the game on a rebound, after Tokarski had stopped Karson Kuhlman's shot.

With 28.6 seconds left in the third, O'Gara touched the puck in front of the Wolf Pack bench before John Gilmour was able to get off the ice, and the Wolf Pack were called for too many men. The Bruins were not able to cash in before the end of regulation, but in the 4-on-3 in overtime, Ryan Fitzgerald found Goloubef in the left circle, and his one-timer beat a sliding Tokarski to give the Bruins the win.

Providence Bruins 4 (OT) at Hartford Wolf Pack 3

Friday - XL Center

Providence 1 0 2 1 - 4

Hartford 1 1 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Providence, Forsbacka Karlsson 1 (McNeill, Clifton), 6:03. 2, Hartford, Andersson 1 (Bigras, O'Gara), 10:58. Penalties-Bigras Hfd (interference), 11:16.

2nd Period-3, Hartford, Butler 1 (Holland), 5:41. Penalties-Clifton Pro (hooking), 5:59; Hajek Hfd (holding), 11:23; Szwarz Pro (hooking), 12:46; Zboril Pro (slashing), 13:24; Fitzgerald Pro (roughing), 17:08; Andersson Hfd (roughing), 17:08.

3rd Period-4, Hartford, Gettinger 3 (Bigras, Fogarty), 7:01. 5, Providence, Blidh 1 (Cave, Fyten), 12:16. 6, Providence, Frederic 1 (Kuhlman, Cehlarik), 13:48. Penalties-Andersson Hfd (holding), 8:29; served by Gilmour Hfd (bench minor - too many men), 19:31.

OT Period-7, Providence, Goloubef 1 (Fitzgerald, Lauzon), 1:03 (PP). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Providence 15-8-12-1-36. Hartford 6-6-6-0-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Providence 1 / 4; Hartford 0 / 3.

Goalies-Providence, McIntyre 1-1-0 (18 shots-15 saves). Hartford, Tokarski 1-0-1 (36 shots-32 saves).

A-2,672

Referees-Guillaume Labonte (35), Andrew Wilk (57).

Linesmen-Brent Colby (7), Kyle Richetelle (47).

