RAMPAGE: Eagles Top Rampage for First AHL Win
October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Zach Sanford's second goal in as many games broke a scoreless tie early in the third period but Logan O'Connor's breakaway tally was the difference-maker, as the Colorado Eagles (1-1-1) skated to a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (1-2-0) on Friday night at the AT&T Center to earn their first win in the American Hockey League.
Off a face-off in the Eagles zone, O'Connor chased down a David Warsofsky pass at center ice and deked around goaltender Jordan Binnington for his first professional goal at 10:53 of the third period.
The Rampage had three power plays in the final 7:11 of the game and pulled Binnington for the extra skater late, but they couldn't find the equalizer against Eagles goaltender Pavel Francouz.
After neither team had scored through the first two periods, Sanford scored his second goal of the season following a strong rush from defenseman Chris Butler. At 3:47 of the third, Butler took the puck from his own zone down the left-wing boards and into the Colorado end, driving below the goal line. He then fed Brian Flynn covering the left point, who slid a pass to Sanford at the top of the left circle for a quick wrister through the pads of Francouz and a 1-0 Rampage lead.
The Eagles tied the game 2:34 later, when a wrist shot from the left point by defenseman Ryan Graves hit teammate Travis Barron in front of the net. The puck bounced to the right circle for Igor Shvyrev, who potted his second goal of the season.
The Rampage had several prime chances early in the game but could not capitalize. Sanford was stopped on a shorthanded breakaway in the first period, and Conner Bleackley hit a post in the second.
Flynn's assist on the Sanford goal gives him points in three straight games to start the season, all assists.
San Antonio held the Eagles to 20 shots, their lowest total against in three games this season and the second time they've held an opponent to less than 25 shots against.
The Eagles franchise joined the American Hockey League this season, after playing in the ECHL last season and serving as the ECHL affiliate of the Rampage. They had lost their first two games of the season to the Chicago Wolves, earning a point in the standings with an overtime loss on opening night.
The Rampage finish their home stand on Saturday night, again facing the Eagles at AT&T Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
RAMPAGE STATS:
Goals: Sanford (2)
Jordan Binnington: 18 saves on 20 shots
Power Play: 0-for-4
Penalty Kill: 2-for-2
THREE STARS:
Logan O'Connor - COL
Pavel Francouz - COL
Zach Sanford - SA
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage defenseman Chris Butler (25) vs. the Colorado Eagles
(Darren Abate)
