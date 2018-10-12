Senators Sign Ciampini to AHL Deal

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Daniel Ciampini to a one-year, two-way, AHL/ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season and has joined the team from the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

Ciampini played in 49 games last season with the Senators where he scored seven goals, nine assists and 16 points, all of which were career highs. He also lined up in 15 games with the Beast where he notched 16 points (four goals).

The 27-year-old was in Belleville Senators training camp last month and played in one of the team's preseason contests against Laval.

The Senators are back in action tonight as they visit Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.

