Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson
October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that forward Conor Garland has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 22-year-old Garland recorded 8-19-27 and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 55 games with the Roadrunners last season. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Scituate, MA has registered 13-28-41 and 77 PIM in 110 career AHL games with Tucson.
Garland was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
