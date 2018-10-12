Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that forward Conor Garland has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 22-year-old Garland recorded 8-19-27 and 40 penalty minutes (PIM) in 55 games with the Roadrunners last season. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Scituate, MA has registered 13-28-41 and 77 PIM in 110 career AHL games with Tucson.

Garland was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2015 Entry Draft.

