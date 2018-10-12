Third Period Comeback Leads P-Bruins to 4-3 OT Win

Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack in overtime Friday night at the XL Center 4-3, picking up their first win of the season. The P-Bruins got goals from Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Cody Goloubef while Zane McIntyre made his second start of the season in net.

Forsbacka Karlsson put Providence on the board 6:03 into the game thanks to great passing and a great move. Connor Clifton started the play with a pass from blueline-to-blueline, hitting Mark McNeill. McNeill hit a streaking Forsbacka Karlsson who got behind the defense, and he went backhand-forehand to beat Dustin Tokarski. His first goal of the young season made it 1-0 P-Bruins. Off a quick pass from Chris Bigras, Lias Andersson knotted things up on nice one-timer from inside the left circle at 10:58. Providence outplayed Hartford in the period and outshot them 15-6, however the game stayed tied 1-1 after one.

The P-Bruins offense continued to outshoot the Pack 23-12 after two periods and were getting better chances, but Hartford scored the only goal of the second period thanks to a turnover in the defensive zone. Peter Holland stole the puck away from a Providence player at the blueline and found Bobby Butler alone in front of McIntyre. Butler fired a shot that McIntyre got a piece of, but ultimately could not keep from going between the pipes. His first goal of the season gave the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Hartford doubled their lead to 3-1 on a tipped shot from Tim Gettinger at 7:01, but a Providence offense that created chances though could not capitalize finally broke through with three unanswered goals. The barrage started at 12:16, as after Colby Cave and Austin Fyten won a puck battle in the right wing corner, the puck got out to Blidh inside the circle. With space to shoot, he fired a wrister in for his first goal of the year and the P-Bruins cut their deficit to 3-2. Just 1:32 later, Providence tied things up on Frederic's first goal of the season. Peter Cehlarik led Karson Kuhlman into the offensive zone and he fired a shot on Tokarski. He made the initial stop, but Frederic came flying in to bury the rebound and send the game to overtime.

It did not take long for the P-Bruins to win it, as 63 seconds in they capitalized on a 4-on-3 power play. Skating with the puck, Ryan Fitzgerald rotated to the point and found Goloubef with space to shoot at the left dot. In his first game as a Bruin, Goloubef blasted home a one-timer to give the P-Bruins a 4-3 OT win.

McIntyre stopped 15-18 while Tokarski stopped 32-36. Providence was 1-4 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins return home to the Dunkin Donuts Center tomorrow night for the second half of their home-and-home with Hartford at 7:05pm.

