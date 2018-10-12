Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 12

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will make its only trip to Winnipeg this season as they open a back-to-back with the fellow Canadians Manitoba Moose.

Belleville (0-1-0-0) is seeking its first win of the season, as are the Moose (0-2-0-0) who were twice handily beaten by the Iowa Wild during opening weekend.

The Sens are the only team in the North Division to have played one game as all other opponents have played at least two games, if not more. Tonight's game will be the Moose's home opener while the Sens have to wait until Wednesday night for that honour at CAA Arena.

Roster notes

The Senators recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson and forward Ryan Scarfo from Brampton earlier in the week. Belleville will be without Logan Brown, Marcus Hogberg, Jim O'Brien and Ben Sexton this weekend as they did not travel.

Max Lajoie remains with Ottawa where he's tallied five points, and three goals, in his first four NHL games.

Previous history

Belleville went 2-2 against Manitoba last season winning both games in Winnipeg but dropping both contests at home. Gabriel Gagne led the Sens in scoring last year against the Moose with three goals and an assist in the four games.

Who to watch

Sens forward Boston Leier continues to rack up the points at the AHL level as he had an assist on Belleville's lone goal Saturday against Utica. The 25-year-old has seven points (four goals) in nine AHL games dating back to last season where he joined the team on an ATO before securing an AHL contract.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 8pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

