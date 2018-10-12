Binghamton Devils to Host Hurricane Relief Efforts

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils have partnered with the American Red Cross to benefit the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund during the weekend of October 19 and 20.

Discounted tickets benefiting the relief fund will be available for the October 19 game against Syracuse and the October 20 game against Cleveland. The special tickets can be purchased at a discounted rate of $18 in person at the Binghamton Devils front office or online HERE until 5 p.m. on each of the gamedays. For every special ticket sold, the Binghamton Devils will donate $5 to the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund.

In addition, cash donations will be accepted on the concourse, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the American Red Cross. Donations can be made at the Fan Zone, the Lourdes Gear Stand and Binghamton Devils ticket table. The Devils will also be raffling off items to benefit the fund. Other fundraising opportunites during the games will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this week, Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. It was the strongest tropical cyclone to make land in the United States in over 25 years. Michael has affected schools, businesses, hospitals and over 1.4 million people from Florida to Virginia.

"We are so grateful for the support of the Binghamton Devils," said Colleen McCabe, Executive Director of the American Red Cross, Southern Tier Chapter. "This generous contribution will allow us to provide relief and support to families in the Florida Panhandle who, in the blink of an eye, lost everything because of Hurricane Michael."

