Coyotes Assign Dauphin to Tucson

October 12, 2018





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that center Laurent Dauphin has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 23-year-old Dauphin has registered 3-1-4 and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 34 career NHL games. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Repentigny, QC has totaled 38-44-82 and 184 PIM in 158 career AHL games with Portland, Springfield, Rockford and Tucson.

Dauphin was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft.

