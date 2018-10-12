Heat in Ontario to Take on the Reign at 7PM Tonight

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





After picking up a single point during Opening Weekend, the Stockton Heat search for their first win of the season as they look to avenge Saturday's overtime loss against Ontario at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Watch all the action on AHLTV tonight as it's FREE to all fans during opening weekend from October 5 through October 8! Be sure to download the new Stockton Heat App and check out the VipR camera as well for a unique and interactive experience!

Want a more social experience watching tonight's game? Head over to Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton as the brew pub will be serving up delicious craft beer and pizzas while the Heat take on the Condors on their TV's at 110 N. San Joaquin Street!

LATINO HERITAGE DAY TOMORROW AT STOCKTON ARENA

The Heat welcome their arch-rival, San Jose Barracuda for Latino Heritage Day this Saturday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat will be celebrating Stockton's Latino roots with an in-arena Spanish host, Latino music performances and a delicious tamale dinner. Prior to the game, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will drop the first puck as well as in game recognition to the Chamber's CEO, Jesus Andrade.

During the first intermission, Ballet Folklorico Janitzio de Vivian Resendiz will perform on the fan deck, followed by a second intermission performance by Mariachi Rincon De Romos.

Back by popular demand is our Bands in the Stands... Franklin High School will be playing during stoppages of the game.

The Heat will look for their first win on home ice this Saturday in their first of 12 matchups with the San Jose Sharks' top affiliate. Every Saturday night is Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, so Heat fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger combo for $14!

Plus, you can try out some of the new concessions from Burgess Brothers and Bella Vista along with food on the Puck Drop Party Deck from the Nacho Cart, Dippin Dots, Totally Nuts and Savor Corner.

LAST TIME VS. ONTARIO

The Heat traded goals with the Reign through the first period as Spencer Foo, Andrew O'Brien, Glenn Gawdin and Morgan Klimchuk struck for the Heat in the first 10:17 of the first period, but the Reign responded to tie the game up thanks to scoring three in a span of 1:45. The teams traded goals again in the second with Foo scoring his second of the night.

In overtime, Alex Lintuniemi would follow up a shot from Mikey Eyssimont to give Ontario the 6-5 win.

WHO TO WATCH

Last Saturday we told you to watch Alan Quine and he paid immediate dividends by putting up a pair of helpers in the game. Tonight, with the Heat needing a big win, we're going to put the onus of our "who to watch" on Buddy Robinson.

Fresh off a career year with the Manitoba Moose, Robinson has only an assist on the season's opening goal courtesy of Kerby Rychel, and with the Heat needing a big win, look to the only player the Heat have put an "A" on for two straight games.

At 6'6", Robinson can use his size to his advantage, just as he can his skill, and perhaps tonight will be the night he puts in his first goal for the Heat and establishes himself as one of the bonafide leaders of a young team. So, we look to our buddy, Buddy, to get the Heat going in the right direction starting tonight.

FOOZIE TACKS ON THREE

For the third time in his career, Spencer Foo recorded three points in a game on Saturday against Ontario, scoring his first two goals of the season and adding an assist.

Foo's previous three-point nights included his hat trick performance in San Jose on December 6, 2017 and his 2 goal and assist performance on January 26, 2018 in Texas.

LAZAR FOCUS

The Calgary Flames assigned Curtis Lazar to the Stockton Heat yesterday, giving the Heat a highly decorated NHL veteran who's looking to find his game again. The 17thoverall selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by Ottawa finished his junior career in 2013-14 having won two WHL Championships and a Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

He also captained Team Canada to a 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold.

Saturday's game against Ontario was just Lazar's 14thcareer AHL game and first since November 18, 2016.

HEAT ADD A PAIR OF VETERAN DEFENSEMAN

The Heat added a pair of defensemen yesterday as Matt Taormina cleared NHL waivers and was assigned to Stockton while Brady Austin was inked to a pro tryout with the Heat.

For Taormina, who was acquired by the Flames in a trade that sent Brett Kulak to Montreal, this will be his 10thseason in the AHL having been named an AHL All-Star for the last four seasons.

Last year with the Laval Rocket, he scored 4 goals and added 48 assists for 52 points in 63 AHL games. His 48 assists were not only a career best, but also the most by any AHL defenseman in 2017-18. As for Austin, he set career highs last year with the Cleveland Monsters, scoring 6 goals and adding 17 assists for 23 points in 65 games.

Taormina will wear #17 for the Heat while Austin will wear #28.

INTERESTING FACT

Forward Kerby Rychel, who will now be wearing #12 instead of #39, is just an assist away from recording his 100th AHL assist.

Friday, October 12, 2018

Arena: Citizens Business Bank Arena

Date: Friday, October 12, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 6:45 p.m.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed puck from Andrew O'Brien.

