Bischoff Returns to Chicago Wolves

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that defenseman Jake Bischoff has been loaned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Bischoff, a mainstay on the Wolves' blue line last season, will be available for the home opener Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The 24-year-old Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native grabbed a spot on Vegas' Opening Night roster, but did not make his NHL debut in any of Vegas' five games this season.

Bischoff earned his place with the Golden Knights in part due to his strong rookie season with the Wolves in 2017-18. He posted 7 goals and 16 assists in 69 regular-season games to help the Wolves capture the American Hockey League's Central Division crown.

The New York Islanders' 2012 seventh-round draft pick began his professional career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers near the end of the 2016-17 season -- after he received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as a University of Minnesota senior.

The Wolves host their 25th anniversary season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The first 2,500 fans receive a Wolves Schedule Cling, presented by Lyft, while everyone gets free parking at Allstate Arena all season long courtesy of your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Kia dealers. To discover the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

