Francouz Shines in Net as Eagles Nab First AHL Win

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Pavel Francouz turned away 27 of the 28 shots he faced to help propel the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Friday. Forward Igor Shvyrev netted his second goal of the season, while fellow forward Logan O'Connor buried his first professional goal for the game-winner in the third period. The victory was Colorado's first in the AHL and now gives the Eagles points in two of their first three games to start the season.

The first period saw both teams throw eight shots on net, but neither goaltender would surrender a goal, including a dramatic stop from Francouz on a shorthanded breakaway for forward Zach Sanford late in the period. San Antonio would also thwart the Eagles lone power play in the opening 20 minutes of action.

The stalemate would continue throughout the second period, as Rampage goalie Jordan Bennington would deny the Eagles seven shots in the middle frame, while Francouz shutdown the San Antonio's eight shots on net. The second period would also see each team earn one power-play opportunity, but neither would be able to convert to leave the game scoreless with 40 minutes in the books.

San Antonio would break through just 3:47 into the third period when Sanford beat Francouz from between the circles to give the Rampage a 1-0 edge.

The lead would not last long, as less than three minutes later Shvyrev snagged a rebound at the side of the net and stuffed it home to tie the game at 1-1. Colorado would strike again when O'Connor collected a pass at center ice and raced into the zone before backhanding a shot past Binnington to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage with 9:07 left to play in the contest.

The Rampage would receive three power play opportunities in the final minutes of the game, but Francouz and company would not allow another goal, as Colorado would hang on for the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles shut down all four San Antonio power plays but were held 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. The Rampage outshot the Eagles 28-20 in the contest.

The Eagles return to action on Saturday, October 13th when they face the San Antonio Rampage at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas at 6:00pm MT.

