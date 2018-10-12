Game Preview: Bears at Griffins, 7 p.m.

(Grand Rapids, MI) - The Hershey Bears begin seven-straight games away from Giant Center tonight at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Hershey Bears (0-2-0-0) at Grand Rapids Griffins (0-2-0-0)

October 12, 2018 | 7:00 PM | Game 3 | Van Andel Arena

Referees: Mathieu Menniti (30), Ben O'Quinn (27)

Linesmen: Bob Marcis (65), Jim Scarpace (75)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHL TV , Facebook Watch

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

A LITTLE DEJA VU?:

The Hershey Bears kick off their Midwest road trip tonight with a tilt against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Last season, the Bears won their first game of the 2017-18 campaign on Oct. 21, 2017 at Van Andel Arena with a 4-2 decision over Grand Rapids. Chandler Stephenson scored a hat-trick and Adam Carlson back stopped Hershey to his first career AHL win.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears concluded their first weekend of games on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Mike Sgarbossa scored the only goal for Hershey at 13:51 of the second period after beating Sound Tigers' Jeremy Smith on a breakaway. Grand Rapids also dropped their first two games of the new season last weekend in losses to San Antonio and Texas. On Oct. 5, the Griffins lost on opening night, 3-1 at the hands of the Texas Stars. The next night, Grand Rapids was shutout, 4-0 by the San Antonio Rampage. Former Bear, Matthew Ford has Grand Rapids' only goal this season, which was a power play marker scored only 11:57 into their opener.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN:

The Bears take the road for the first time this season and begin a season-long seven game road trip. Last season, the Chocolate and White struggled away from Giant Center going 13-23-0-2.

HOT START FOR SGARBOSSA:

Since signing as a free agent with the Washington Capitals on Jul. 2, Mike Sgarbossa is off to a quick start. Sgarbossa has scored in each of his first two games with the Chocolate and White. Last season, he finished seventh in team scoring with the Manitoba Moose after tallying 16 goals and 24 assists in 68 games. While the Bears only play Grand Rapids twice, Sgarbossa battled the Griffins eight times in 2017-18 as a member of the Moose. In eight games, Sgarbossa was tied with a team-leading five points (two goals, three assists) against Grand Rapids. On Oct. 7, 2017, Sgarbossa notched a three point night (two goals, one assist) and scored both his goals only 11 seconds apart in the third period.

FIRST AHL POINT FOR GERSICH:

Exactly four months after hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, Shane Gersich received his first career AHL point. Gersich assisted on Mike Sgarbossa's second period goal on Oct. 7 against Bridgeport. Gersich connected with a long stretch pass along the right wing to catch the Sound Tigers in a line change. Last season, Gersich made his NHL debut with Washington on Mar. 28, 2018 against the New York Rangers after signing out of college. He later appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals.

DEBUTS GALORE:

In Hershey's opener on Oct. 6, eight different players made their AHL debut with the Bears. Players debuting were forwards Shane Gersich, Beck Malenstyn, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Garrett Pilon, Sergei Shumakov, Maxi Kammerer and Brian Pinho, along with goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

HOMECOMING FOR PYETT:

Tonight, Logan Pyett will return to Grand Rapids to face his former team for the first time. Pyett was a member of the Griffins for parts of four seasons from 2008-2012 and appeared in 288 games, scoring 23 goals and 70 assists. Healthy scratched during the first two games of the season, Pyett has not played in an AHL game since Apr. 20, 2013.

