Stars Post Game Notes vs. Iowa

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa

Texas Stars - 3, Iowa Wild - 4 (Shootout)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

WILD 0 2 1 0/1 4

STARS 0 2 1 0/0 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 31 3/6 0/2

STARS 33 3/6 1/3

STARS: 1-0-1-1 (0-0-0-1 Road)

WILD: 3-0-0-0 (3-0-0-0 Home)

THREE STARS:

1. S. Anas (IA)

2. G.Fitzgerald (IA)

3. D. Gurianov (TEX)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Adam Mascherin (goal) and Ben Gleason (assist) each tallied their first career points in the game.

- Gavin Bayreuther scored his first goal of the season and net the Stars first power play goal of the year in the second period.

- The Stars tied the game in the final minute of play for the second straight game. Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal with nine seconds remaining in regulation.

- Andrew Hammond helped the Wild with three saves in the shootout while Sam Anas scored the only goal.

- Bayreuther, Gurianov, and Gerry Fitzgerald each finished with a goal and an assist.

NEXT GAME:

- October 13, 2018 - 6 p.m. at Rockford IceHogs

- October 17, 2018 - 6 p.m. at Grand Rapids Griffins

- October 19, 2018 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

o Begins 4-game home-stand for the Stars

o Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack Night

- 4 tickets, hot dogs, and soft drinks for $16 per person

