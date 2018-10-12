Stars Post Game Notes vs. Iowa
October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa
Texas Stars - 3, Iowa Wild - 4 (Shootout)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
WILD 0 2 1 0/1 4
STARS 0 2 1 0/0 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 31 3/6 0/2
STARS 33 3/6 1/3
STARS: 1-0-1-1 (0-0-0-1 Road)
WILD: 3-0-0-0 (3-0-0-0 Home)
THREE STARS:
1. S. Anas (IA)
2. G.Fitzgerald (IA)
3. D. Gurianov (TEX)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Adam Mascherin (goal) and Ben Gleason (assist) each tallied their first career points in the game.
- Gavin Bayreuther scored his first goal of the season and net the Stars first power play goal of the year in the second period.
- The Stars tied the game in the final minute of play for the second straight game. Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal with nine seconds remaining in regulation.
- Andrew Hammond helped the Wild with three saves in the shootout while Sam Anas scored the only goal.
- Bayreuther, Gurianov, and Gerry Fitzgerald each finished with a goal and an assist.
NEXT GAME:
- October 13, 2018 - 6 p.m. at Rockford IceHogs
- October 17, 2018 - 6 p.m. at Grand Rapids Griffins
- October 19, 2018 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
o Begins 4-game home-stand for the Stars
o Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack Night
- 4 tickets, hot dogs, and soft drinks for $16 per person
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2018
- Francouz Shines in Net as Eagles Nab First AHL Win - Colorado Eagles
- Senators Edged by the Moose - Belleville Senators
- Stars Force Overtime with Late Goal, Fall in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Devils Unable to Rebound in 5-2 Loss at Laval - Binghamton Devils
- Stars Post Game Notes vs. Iowa - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Take First Loss of Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bruins Bounce Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Double up Bears, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- Binghamton Devils to Host Hurricane Relief Efforts - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Drop a Heartbreaker to Charlotte - Utica Comets
- Power Play Propels T-Birds to Rout of Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Robertson Scores Twice in Thrilling Win over Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Third Period Comeback Leads P-Bruins to 4-3 OT Win - Providence Bruins
- Senators Recall Beauchemin from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Bischoff Returns to Chicago Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Devils to Host Hurricane Relief Efforts - Binghamton Devils
- Game #2 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Host Rochester in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Exclusive Entryway Available to BMO Harris Bank Customers - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat in Ontario to Take on the Reign at 7PM Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Stars Reassign Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Coyotes Assign Dauphin to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Onondaga County Agree to Long-Term Lease Extension - Syracuse Crunch
- Colorado Avalanche Assigns Dries to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gabriel Dumont Named Syracuse Crunch Captain - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Griffins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Senators Sign Ciampini to AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls Jaros and Paul - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 12 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.