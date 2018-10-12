Iowa Wild Extends Winning Streak to Three Games with 4-3 Victory against Texas

October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (3-0-0-0; 6 pts.) secured its third consecutive victory, defeating the Texas Stars (1-0-1-1; 4 pts.) by a score of 4-3 in the shootout to continue the best start to a season in team history. With the win, the Wild is just one of two teams with six points to start the season (other: Charlotte Checkers).

It took until the second period for either team to score, but then defenseman Ryan Murphy found the back of the net for his third goal in as many games with a well-placed at 3:12 in the second period. On the play, Wild forward Kyle Rau forced a turnover at the blueline and forward Justin Kloos carried the puck into the attacking zone before dropping it back to Murphy. Murphy's shot beat Texas goaltender Landon Bow (27 saves) over his glove to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Murphy's three-game goal streak is the longest such streak of his career.

Just more than 40 seconds later, the Stars tied the game with a tally by forward Adam Mascherin, his first professional goal. With a scramble in front of goaltender Andrew Hammond (30 saves), Mascherin took a shot that bounced off a Wild player and across the goal line. Earning assists on the play was forward Erik Condra and defenseman Joel Hanley.

Iowa trailed for the first time in the 2018-19 season when Texas defenseman Gavin Bayreuther smoked a one-timer over Hammond's glove to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Bayreuther's tally, coming at 8:12 in the second stanza, was the first power-play goal the Wild have allowed all season, with assists coming from defenseman Ben Gleason and forward Denis Gurianov.

At 11:35 in the second period, Iowa notched the game at 2-2 with a tip-in goal by forward Mike Liambas. Liambas, playing in his 300th AHL game, potted his 19th career AHL goal thanks to a heads-up, cross-ice pass from forward Gerry Fitzgerald from the right half-boards. Also recording an assist on the play was forward Colton Beck.

Through two periods, the game was tied at 2-2, with Texas holding a 22-19 shot advantage.

Midway through the third period, Fitzgerald gave the Wild the lead with his third goal of the season. Forward Mason Shaw attacked the Stars defense with two players retreating to the bench with broken sticks and hit Fitzgerald with a drop pass. Fighting off a backchecker, Fitzgerald cut through the slot and ripped a shot through Bow's five-hole for the score, extending his goal streak to a career-high three games. Defenseman Hunter Warner earned the secondary assist on the goal scored at 10:26 in the final frame.

Texas scored the equalizer with 8.2 seconds remaining in the game. With Bow at the bench for an extra attacker, Gurianov streaked down the right side of the ice and snapped a shot far post, past Hammond's blocker and into the back of the net. Bayreuther recorded an assist on the play.

After a scoreless overtime period, the two teams went to the shootout.

Iowa forward Sam Anas kicked off the shootout with some quick hands, getting Bow to bite on multiple dekes before he buried his shot. Hammond took it from there, stopping each Texas opportunity and giving the Wild the 4-3 victory.

Texas finished the game outshooting Iowa 33-31. The Wild finished the game 0-for-2 on the power-play while going 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The two teams will meet again next weekend for a series, starting Friday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.