Senators Edged by the Moose
October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators were narrowly beaten 2-1 by the Manitoba Moose Friday night in Winnipeg.
Rudolfs Balcers had the Sens' (0-2-0-0) lone goal while Mike McKenna turned aside 26 shots in goal. Manitoba (1-2-0-0) had goals from Seth Griffith and Mason Appleton while Eric Comrie made 26 saves.
The Sens fell behind early at 3:22 through Griffith as he streaked down the left wing before beating McKenna with a sharp wrister for his first goal of the campaign.
Belleville came close to an equalizer in the final minute of the period as newcomer Adam Tambellini rattled the crossbar before the puck trickled just wide of the post as the Sens came on strong in the second half of the frame.
Belleville tied the game at 1-1 at 16:04 of the second period through Balcers as he buried a rebound after Drake Batherson's initial shot had been saved by Comrie with Filip Chlapik collecting the secondary assist.
The hosts re-took the lead on the power play at 4:46 of the third through Appleton who buried a loose puck after Griffith had driven the net causing a mess in front of the Belleville goal.
The Sens had an opportunity to tie the game in the final 2:30 as Michael Spacek was called for hooking but Belleville couldn't find a way to beat Comrie as they dropped their second straight game to start the season.
The Senators went 0-for-6 on the man advantage with Manitoba converting once on four chances. Batherson's assist was his first point as a professional.
Belleville is back in action Saturday as they square off with the Moose once again. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2018
- Iowa Wild Extends Winning Streak to Three Games with 4-3 Victory against Texas - Iowa Wild
- RAMPAGE: Eagles Top Rampage for First AHL Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Francouz Shines in Net as Eagles Nab First AHL Win - Colorado Eagles
- Senators Edged by the Moose - Belleville Senators
- Stars Force Overtime with Late Goal, Fall in Shootout - Texas Stars
- Devils Unable to Rebound in 5-2 Loss at Laval - Binghamton Devils
- Stars Post Game Notes vs. Iowa - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Take First Loss of Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bruins Bounce Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Double up Bears, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- Binghamton Devils to Host Hurricane Relief Efforts - Binghamton Devils
- Comets Drop a Heartbreaker to Charlotte - Utica Comets
- Power Play Propels T-Birds to Rout of Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Robertson Scores Twice in Thrilling Win over Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Third Period Comeback Leads P-Bruins to 4-3 OT Win - Providence Bruins
- Senators Recall Beauchemin from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Bischoff Returns to Chicago Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Devils to Host Hurricane Relief Efforts - Binghamton Devils
- Game #2 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Host Rochester in Home Opener - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Exclusive Entryway Available to BMO Harris Bank Customers - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat in Ontario to Take on the Reign at 7PM Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Stars Reassign Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Coyotes Assign Dauphin to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch, Onondaga County Agree to Long-Term Lease Extension - Syracuse Crunch
- Colorado Avalanche Assigns Dries to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Assign Garland to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gabriel Dumont Named Syracuse Crunch Captain - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Griffins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Senators Sign Ciampini to AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls Jaros and Paul - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 12 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Senators Edged by the Moose
- Senators Recall Beauchemin from Brampton
- Senators Sign Ciampini to AHL Deal
- Ottawa Recalls Jaros and Paul
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 12