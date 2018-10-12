Senators Recall Beauchemin from Brampton
October 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Francois Beauchemin from his loan with the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Beauchemin, 22, played in 31 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season scoring five goals and adding nine assists during his first season of professional hockey.
The Metis-sur-Mer, QC., native also suited up in 22 games with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs where he had 12 points (seven goals).
He suited up in the Senators' two preseason games against Laval last month where he didn't register a point.
The Senators are back in action tonight as they visit Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.
