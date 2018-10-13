Stars Post Game Notes: at Rockford
October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
10/13/18
BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, Illinois
Texas Stars - 3, Rockford IceHogs - 5
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ICEHOGS 1 1 3 5
STARS 2 1 0 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
ICEHOGS 34 2-4 1/6
STARS 37 6-12 0/2
STARS: 1-1-1-1 (0-1-0-1 Road)
ICEHOGS: 1-2-0-0 (1-0-0-0 Home)
THREE STARS:
1. C. Delia (RFD)
2. M. Iacopelli (RFD)
3. D. Sikura (RFD)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Forward Denis Gurianov net his second goal in as many games. It was also his third point in two nights.
- Rookie forward James Phelan scored his first career goal in the first period to get the Stars on the board.
- Veteran forward Justin Dowling scored his second goal of the year to put the Stars up 3-2 in the second frame. Dowling has 86 career goals and 245 points in a Stars uniform.
- The IceHogs scored three third period goals to hand the Stars their first regulation loss of the season.
- IceHogs netminder Collin Delia made 34 saves to earn his first win of the season.
NEXT GAME:
- October 17, 2018 - 6 p.m. at Grand Rapids Griffins
- October 19, 2018 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
o Begins 4-game home-stand for the Stars
o Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack Night
- 4 tickets, hot dogs, and soft drinks for $16 per person
