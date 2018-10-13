Stars Post Game Notes: at Rockford

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





10/13/18

BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford, Illinois

Texas Stars - 3, Rockford IceHogs - 5

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ICEHOGS 1 1 3 5

STARS 2 1 0 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

ICEHOGS 34 2-4 1/6

STARS 37 6-12 0/2

STARS: 1-1-1-1 (0-1-0-1 Road)

ICEHOGS: 1-2-0-0 (1-0-0-0 Home)

THREE STARS:

1. C. Delia (RFD)

2. M. Iacopelli (RFD)

3. D. Sikura (RFD)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Forward Denis Gurianov net his second goal in as many games. It was also his third point in two nights.

- Rookie forward James Phelan scored his first career goal in the first period to get the Stars on the board.

- Veteran forward Justin Dowling scored his second goal of the year to put the Stars up 3-2 in the second frame. Dowling has 86 career goals and 245 points in a Stars uniform.

- The IceHogs scored three third period goals to hand the Stars their first regulation loss of the season.

- IceHogs netminder Collin Delia made 34 saves to earn his first win of the season.

NEXT GAME:

- October 17, 2018 - 6 p.m. at Grand Rapids Griffins

- October 19, 2018 - 7 p.m. vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

o Begins 4-game home-stand for the Stars

o Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack Night

- 4 tickets, hot dogs, and soft drinks for $16 per person

