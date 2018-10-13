Panthers Loan D Jacob MacDonald to T-Birds
October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned defenseman Jacob MacDonald to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
MacDonald, 25, appeared in two games with the Panthers and scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on Oct. 6 at Tampa Bay. He led the AHL among defensemen with 20 goals and 55 points a season ago with the Binghamton Devils.
Up next, Springfield completes a home-and-home series with the Phantoms with its home-opener on Saturday, October 13, presented by MGM Springfield.
The action begins with a pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank at 4 p.m. at MGM Springfield's outdoor plaza, featuring a live music performance by Top Shelf. The Thunderbirds complete the three-game weekend with Kids Opening Day against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14.
