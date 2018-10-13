Heat Celebrate Latino Heritage Day by Hosting San Jose at 6PM

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Saturday, October 13, 2018

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. Doors)

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 5:45 p.m.

TONIGHT

After picking up the first win of the season last night, 5-4 in Ontario, the Heat will look to make it two in a row on home ice tonight against the San Jose Barracuda. Stockton has another big test ahead of them, coming off a morning of travel and a matchup against a well-rested Barracuda club. That being said, the Stockton faithful will be fired up for rivalry night at Stockton Arena to cheer on the Heat as they seek their first home win of the season.

LATINO HERITAGE DAY TONIGHT AT STOCKTON ARENA

The Heat welcome the San Jose Barracuda for Latino Heritage Day at Stockton Arena. The Heat will be celebrating Stockton's Latino roots with an in-arena Spanish host, Latino music performances and a delicious tamale dinner. Prior to the game, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will drop the first puck as well as in game recognition to the Chamber's CEO, Jesus Andrade.

During the first intermission, Ballet Folklorico Janitzio de Vivian Resendiz will perform on the fan deck, followed by a second intermission performance by Mariachi Rincon De Romos.

Back by popular demand is our Bands in the Stands... Franklin High School will be playing during stoppages of the game.

The Heat will look for their first win on home ice in their first of 12 matchups with the San Jose Sharks' top affiliate. Every Saturday night is Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, so Heat fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger combo for $14!

Plus, you can try out some of the new concessions from Burgess Brothers and Bella Vista along with food on the Puck Drop Party Deck from the Nacho Cart, Dippin Dots, Totally Nuts and Savor Corner.

CELEBRATE STOCKTON ARTS WEEK WITH THE HEAT, PORTS & KINGS AT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF STOCKTON

Join the Stockton Heat, Ports and Kings to celebrate Stockton Arts Week at the Children's Museum of Stockton today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a variety of art activities while mingling with the Heat, Ports and Kings staff and mascots!

Admission is $6 per person for everyone ages 1 and older and all adults must be accompanied by a child and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Each child in attendance will also receive two tickets to the Stockton Heat Latino Heritage game starting at 6:00 p.m. Learn more about the event by visiting visitstockton.org.

Stockton Arts Week is a 10-day celebration of our community's diverse arts and cultural offerings running October 12-21, 2018. This city-wide event highlights the vibrant art and culture Stockton has to offer by featuring 10 days of creative arts related events.

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE

The Heat and Barracuda battled on the final night of the 2017-18 regular season. Stockton fell 2-1 to San Jose, eliminating the Heat from playoff contention in the final hour of the season. Alexander True scored twice for San Jose, which would be enough to hold off a late comeback attempt, fueled by Brett Findlay's third period goal. A dramatic finish to the season last year left a bitter taste in the mouths of Heat fans, returning players and the coaching staff.

WHO TO WATCH

Early in the season there are a lot of players to keep an eye on, especially the new faces. Tyler Graovac is quickly shedding his "new guy" label and asserting himself as an integral part of this year's Heat club. Graovac had his fingerprints all over the team's first win last night, including the game winner in overtime. The 25-year-old centerman had two goals, three points and a big fight last night. His well-balanced game and willingness to chip in all over the ice will quickly make him a house-hold name in Stockton Arena.

Graovac's reliable two-way game will be critical against a San Jose club that utilizes team speed to try and get past the opponent's forward group. Look for Graovac to play a big role on both sides of the ice for Stockton.

OH, SO CLOSE

Oliver Kylington, for a moment, had a hat trick on Friday night. Officials later deemed his third goal would be credited to Tyler Graovac. Two points and an assist for your first career two-goal night? Not bad for the 21-year-old.

Kylington's role continues to grow with Rasmus Andersson and Dalton Prout up with the big club. Last night, Kylington answered the call and shined on both ends of the ice. He was accountable in the defensive end, paired with fellow Swede, Adam Ollas Mattsson and he dazzled in the offensive end, including the game-tying assist with under five minutes to play.

LAZAR FOCUS

The Calgary Flames assigned Curtis Lazar to the Stockton Heat last week, giving the Heat a highly decorated NHL veteran who's looking to find his game again. He found it last night by scoring a goal and registering four shots, tied for the team high. Playing alongside Andrew Mangiapane for most of the night, Lazar is starting to settle in with Stockton, giving him a chance to prove himself again. The 17thoverall selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by Ottawa finished his junior career in 2013-14 having won two WHL Championships and a Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

He also captained Team Canada to a 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold.

Friday's game against Ontario was just Lazar's 15thcareer AHL game, and only second for the Flames' top AHL affiliate. His goal last night was his first AHL goal since 2016.

HEAT ADD A PAIR OF VETERAN DEFENSEMEN

The Heat added a pair of defensemen on Thursday as Matt Taormina cleared NHL waivers and was assigned to Stockton while Brady Austin was inked to a pro tryout with the Heat.

Brady Austin, who spent last season with the Cleveland Monsters, suited up for his first game last night with Stockton, playing alongside Andrew O'Brien.

For Taormina, who was acquired by the Flames in a trade that sent Brett Kulak to Montreal, this will be his 10thseason in the AHL having been named an AHL All-Star for the last four seasons.

Last year with the Laval Rocket, he scored 4 goals and added 48 assists for 52 points in 63 AHL games. His 48 assists were not only a career best, but also the most by any AHL defensemen in 2017-18. As for Austin, he set career highs last year with the Cleveland Monsters, scoring 6 goals and adding 17 assists for 23 points in 65 games.

Taormina will wear #17 for the Heat while Austin will wear #28.

INTERESTING FACT

Jon Gillies earned his first win of the season last night in his 100th career pro game. The former Providence College goaltender has now played in 88 AHL games and 12 NHL tilts. Gillies rebounded last night in the third period with some huge saves to give Stockton the 5-4 overtime win.

