Macek's Hat Trick Lifts Wolves to 3-0
October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Illinois - Forward Brooks Macek needed just two periods to produce three goals and lead the Chicago Wolves to a 5-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night in the team's 25th anniversary season home opener.
Macek became the first to deliver a hat trick in the American Hockey League this season. Defenseman Zac Leslie and forward Brandon Pirri also scored for the Wolves (3-0-0-0), who are off to the franchise's fifth 3-0 start. Three of the previous 3-0 starts resulted in Chicago capturing the league championship.
"It's positive," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "It's a good start. We're laying the foundation. It's really early, but we want to continue to lay those bricks."
After Grand Rapids (1-3-0-0) opened the scoring on David Pope's power-play goal 3:22 into the game, the Wolves took control later in the first period with three goals in a 3-minute, 11-second stretch.
Macek, who was the leading goal-scorer in Germany's top league last year, started the spree with a breakaway that he turned into a beautiful backhand flip at 12:03. He moved to North America this season after spending his first five pro seasons overseas.
"When he got that breakaway, he knew what he was doing," Thompson said. "He had done that before. He had a shot mentality tonight."
Leslie followed with a rising wrister at 13:24 before Pirri buried a power-play blast at 15:14.
Macek added two goals late in the second period and the hats started to fly at Allstate Arena. Linemate Daniel Carr assisted on all three Macek goals while center Gage Quinney assisted on the first two.
Wolves goaltender Max Lagace (2-0-0) rejected 32 shots to earn the win. Grand Rapids' Patrik Rybar (0-1-0) made 19 saves in his North American debut.
The Wolves return to Allstate Arena at 3 p.m. Sunday against the Milwaukee Admirals for a Family Sunday game. Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed Sunday as "Chicago Wolves Day" throughout Illinois to celebrate the team's 25th season. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2018
- Rychel's Hat Trick Propels Comeback Effort But San Jose Holds on for 6-4 Win - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Fall to Eagles to Close Homestand - San Antonio Rampage
- Checkers Roll Past Crunch, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Macek's Hat Trick Lifts Wolves to 3-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Sweep Weekend Set with 3-1 Win in San Antonio - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds Score Four in Home Opener, Fall Late in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Batherson and Chlapik Lead Sens to First Win of Season - Belleville Senators
- Bears Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Blasts Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Holds off Providence 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Big Second Period Lifts Penguins over Monsters, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rockford Rallies to Best Stars in Third Period - Texas Stars
- Furious P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss - Providence Bruins
- Second Period Is the Downfall for Monsters in 4-1 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Special Teams Help Checkers Crush Crunch 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Post Game Notes: at Rockford - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport suffers setback to Rochester, 4-3 on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Boucher, Gaudette Power Comets to Victory over Marlies - Utica Comets
- Devils' Blackwood Stops 40 in 2-1 Win over Rocket - Binghamton Devils
- Devils' Blackwood Stops 40 in 2-1 Win over Rocket - Binghamton Devils
- Olofsson Lifts Amerks Past Sound Tigers in Final Minute - Rochester Americans
- Game #3 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies and Comets Clash in First Game of Weekend Set - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Celebrate Latino Heritage Day by Hosting San Jose at 6PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Tucson with the Futboleros to Perform - Bakersfield Condors
- Panthers Loan D Jacob MacDonald to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Admirals, 8 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 13 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Assign Jagger Dirk to Kalamazoo - Utica Comets
- Tucson Strong in Defeating San Diego, 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Edged in OT - Ontario Reign
- Big Crowd Sees Gulls Drop Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Graovac's OT Winner Gives Heat First Win of the Season - Stockton Heat
- Moose Edge Belleville in Home Opener - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Impress at Home with 5-2 Victory over Devils - Laval Rocket
- Zadina Scores Twice in Griffins' 6-3 Win over Hershey - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.