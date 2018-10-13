Second Period Is the Downfall for Monsters in 4-1 Loss to Penguins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1, on Saturday night in front of 8,873 fans at The Q. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 3-2-0-0 overall and currently sit alone in second place of the Eastern Conference's North Division.

The Monsters got on the board first when Kevin Stenlund scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 7:30 of the first period on feeds from Nathan Gerbe and Ryan MacInnis to give Cleveland an early 1-0 lead.

In the second frame, the Penguins scored on an even-strength tally from Anthony Angello at 3:13 thanks to assists from Chris Summers and Stefan Elliott, evening the score, 1-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took their first lead of the night moments later at 6:58 of the middle stanza as Jimmy Hayes scored on an even-strength marker from Garrett Wilson and Matt Abt to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. The Penguins extended their lead to 3-1 at 10:55 of the second period when Derek Grant poked home an even-strength goal on assists from Jeff Taylor and Wilson.

The Penguins closed the scoring in the third period with an empty-net goal from Teddy Blueger unassisted at 17:56 to seal a 4-1 win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Cleveland net-minder Jean-Francois Berube stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced Saturday to fall to 2-2-0, while Penguins goaltender Anthony Peters stopped 32 of 33 pucks faced to improve to 3-0-0 on the year.

