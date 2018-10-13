Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 13
October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators will look for its first win of the season Saturday night as they look to split a back-to-back with the Manitoba Moose.
Belleville (0-2-0-0) dropped Friday night's game in Winnipeg as they've lost both games so far this season. The Senators will be looking for improvement on the man advantage as they have failed to register a goal on nine chances through two games.
Manitoba (1-2-0-0) rebounded Friday after being outscored 12-2 in its first two games of the year to notch their first victory of the campaign in their home opener.
Roster notes
The Senators had a lot of moving parts Friday as Daniel Ciampini was signed to an AHL/ECHL deal while Francois Beauchemin was recalled from the Brampton Beast. Furthermore, the Senators lost Nick Paul and Christian Jaros to Ottawa as they were both recalled.
Belleville was also without Andrew Sturtz Friday as he was injured during morning skate. Mike McKenna started last night's game with head coach Troy Mann unsure of who he would start tonight between McKenna and Filip Gustavsson.
Previous history
Belleville is 0-1-0-0 against the Moose this season after a 2-1 loss Friday. Last season, the two teams split the season series with the visiting team winning each contest.
Who to watch
Sens forward Rudolfs Balcers notched his first goal with Belleville Friday as he looks to build on his All-Star rookie performance last season with San Jose. The goal also brought him one point from 50 for his AHL career.
Moose forward Seth Griffith had a goal and an assist Friday as he looks to make an impact with his new team after spending last year in the North Division with Rochester.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.
