Moose Edge Belleville in Home Opener

The Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) hosted the Belleville Senators (0-2-0-0) at Bell MTS Place Friday night for Manitoba's home opener. After being introduced to their fans, the Moose wasted no time opening the scoring. Seth Griffith sped down the wing and snapped a shot past Mike McKenna 3:22 into the contest. The Moose penalty kill got in some work in the period, killing off three Senators power plays to stay in front 1-0. Eric Comrie turned aside eight shots in the frame.

The penalty killers stayed busy in the second, as the teams combined to shut down four power plays. Belleville got on the attack, pumping 14 shots at Comrie, and finally solved the Manitoba goaltender with four minutes left in the period. Rudolfs Balcers snagged a Drake Batherson rebound, and put it to the back of the net to even the contest 1-1 through 40 minutes.

The Moose power play broke through on its fourth opportunity of the night. Seth Griffith dangled his way to the front of the Belleville goal, and the rebound from his shot found its way to Mason Appleton who fired it home. That tally was all the help Comrie needed as the Moose goaltender turned aside nine shots in the third period for a 30-save performance.

Quick Hits

Cameron Schilling recorded the 100th assist of his AHL career.

Seth Griffith picked up a goal and an assist for his first points with the Moose.

Tonight's win was Manitoba's first home opener victory since returning to Winnipeg.

Attendance was announced at 7,652.

Quotable

Forward Mason Appleton - "The crowd deserved a win tonight. In a home opener it's really important to set that tone for your fans and your community that you're gonna be a winning team. That's what we started with tonight. Now we have to take another step and find a way to win tomorrow."

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "We pushed our players hard in practice this week, and the way they started their game, good for them. They showed a lot of character, and I thought they were pretty good sticking to our plan, even though we had to kill some penalties."

What's Next?

The Moose and Senators clash for the second time Saturday evening at 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

