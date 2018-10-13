Rychel's Hat Trick Propels Comeback Effort But San Jose Holds on for 6-4 Win

STOCKTON, CALIF. - Kerby Rychel's hat trick in the third period gave the Heat life, but the come-from-behind effort was stymied by the San Jose Barracuda, who hold on to a 6-4 win. In what began as a pretty even game, San Jose jumped on two opportune chances at the tail end of the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after the first. The Barracuda added their third goal of the night just past the midway mark of the period before a Heat two-man-advantage got the club on the board thanks to Heat forward Curtis Lazar. San Jose scored early in the third period to regain their three-goal lead before it turned into the Rychel show. Rychel, who's goals all came around the net, became the fifth player in Heat history to record the hat trick, and matched the most points a Heat player has ever had in a single game (four), but San Jose was able to hold off the comeback effort thanks to a shorthanded, empty netter scored by the Barracuda captain John McCarthy. The Heat and Barracuda will face-off once again on Saturday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. for Teacher Appreciation Night and Team Photo Giveaway Night, presented by Chase Chevrolet, Ray Morgan Company and Asvitt Photography. All fans will receive the Heat Team Photo which they can get autographed after the game as the Heat players leave Stockton Arena through the concourse taking photos and signing pictures and memorabilia for fans. All teachers who work at a school, district or college will receive a free ticket to the game and can use this link to receive your free ticket and purchase additional seats. Or you can bring your school ID to the box office and receive your free ticket!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

San Jose Goal: D Jacob Middleton (1) two-on-one rush is directed between the legs of the goalie and in (Halbgewachs, Sandberg assists) (17:48)

San Jose Goal: F John McCarthy (1) turnover behind the net is centered and tapped past the blocker hand of the netminder (Weinger assist) (18:29)

Shots: STK - 7 | SJ - 5

2nd Period

San Jose Goal: F Evan Weinger (1) defenseman is muscled off the puck in the corner and puck is centered and shot past the goalie's blocker (Viel, DeSimone assists) (11:21)

HEAT GOAL: F Curtis Lazar (2) passing play with the two-man-advantage goes from the top of the right circle off the skates of the forward in front and in (Graovac, Rychel assists) (13:35) (PP)

Shots: STK - 6 | SJ - 7

3rd Period

San Jose Goal: F Manny Wiederer (1) forward breaks free for a partial breakaway from the slot on in and finishes past the goalie (Radil assist) (0:56)

HEAT GOAL: F Kerby Rychel (2) battle for the puck in front of the net is shoveled in by the forward (McMurtry, Lomberg assists) (8:03)

HEAT GOAL: F Kerby Rychel (3) bouncing puck is corralled on the side of the net and shot in (Lomberg assist) (11:57)

San Jose Goal: F Francis Perron (3) shot from the top of the left circle beats the goalie blocker-hand side (Roy, Halbgewachs assists) (14:12) (PP)

HEAT GOAL: F Kerby Rychel (4) loose puck in front of the net is found by the winger and dished behind the goaltender (Lazar, Foo assists) (15:20) (PP)

San Jose Goal: F John McCarthy (2) shot from the defensive zone ends up in the empty net (Unassisted) (19:04) (SH, EN)

Shots: STK - 14 | SJ - 9

GOALIES

W: Josef Korenar (25 shots, 21 saves)

L: Tyler Parsons (24 shots, 18 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Kerby Rychel (3 goals) 2- Evan Weinger (1 goal, 1 assist) (SJ) 3- Francis Perron (GWG) (SJ)

Final Shots: STK - 25 | SJ - 24

Power Plays: STK - 2-5 | SJ - 1-6

Kerby Rychel (3 goals, 1 assist) records the fifth career hat trick for the Stockton Heat in team history and first in a single period, joining Mark Jankowski, Hunter Shinkaruk, Spencer Foo and Brett Pollock as Heat players to accomplish the feat

Rychel has assists and points in back-to-back games (3-3-6)

Rychel's four-point night ties the most in a single game by a Heat player all-time. The last to have a four-point night was Mike Kostka who had 4 points in a March 17, 2017 game in San Jose (this is the 11th time in team history a Heat player recorded a four-point night)

Curtis Lazar (1 goal, 1 assist) has goals and points in back-to-back games (2-1-3) and records his first career multi-point game in the AHL

Tyler Graovac (1 assist) has assists and points in three-straight games (2-3-5)

Ryan Lomberg (2 assists) records his first multi-point game of the season

