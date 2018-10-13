Boucher, Gaudette Power Comets to Victory over Marlies

Toronto, Ont. - Reid Boucher and Adam Gaudette each tallied three points and a total of six different Comets scored en route to a 7-4 Comets victory over the Toronto Marlies Saturday evening at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Comets got off to a fast start as Darren Archibald buried a back door pass from Adam Gaudette two minutes into the game. Tanner MacMaster pushed the lead to 2-0 at the 13:38 mark of the first, converting on a two-on-one with Reid Boucher. Tanner Kero also picked up an assist on the play. Brendan Woods made it 3-0 minutes later, tipping a shot from Guillaume Brisebois. Gaudette continued the onslaught two minutes later, slipping a puck in the crease past Marlies netminder, Kasimir Kaskisuo.

Boucher continued his dominance with a power play goal three minutes into the second period. Olli Juolevi and Kero had the assists on Boucher's league-leading sixth goal of the season. Lukas Jasek extended the lead to 6-0 five minutes later on a back door feed from Carter Bancks. Dymtro Timashov put the Marlies on the board with a shorthanded goal in the final minute of the second period.

Jeremy Bracco cut the lead to 6-2 15 seconds into the third period. Former Comet, Griffen Molino followed up a minute later with a goal of his own. Boucher restored the four-goal lead with another power play goal, burying his own rebound. Emerson Clark put the Marlies within three when his centering pass deflected off the skate of a Comets' defender and past Ivan Kulbakov. The Comets shut down the Marlies in the final five minutes to secure the win.

Kulbakov finished with 30 saves to earn his first career AHL victory.

The Comets and Marlies wrap up their weekend set tomorrow afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is at 4 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on the NHL Network.

