Bears Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Milwaukee, WI) - The Hershey Bears continued their Midwest road trip on Saturday night and dropped a 5-1 content to the Milwaukee Admirals in front of 6,302 fans.

In a back-and-forth opening period, the Admirals cashed in twice to grab a 2-0 lead into first intermission. At the 4:15 mark, Yakov Trenin turned a sharp angle shot towards the net from the left corner and found a hole through Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Throughout the period, Vanecek remained busy with a breakaway stop and various saves from point-blank range. At 19:09, the Admirals doubled their lead on a power play goal. Matt Donovan received credit for a shot through traffic that deflected past Vanecek. Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 11-7 Hershey.

Milwaukee grabbed control in the second period and scored three more for a commanding 5-0 lead. Tyler Gaudet scored his second goal of the season at 8:42 after a center-point blast beat Vanecek along the glove side. At the 11:42 mark, Eeli Tolvanen scored his first AHL goal after burying a centering pass from Anthony Richard. Only 46 seconds later, the Admirals extended their lead to 5-0 after Emil Pettersson fired a quick turn around shot into the net. Shots after 40 minutes were 17-17 Bears.

The Bears cracked the scoreboard at 3:53 of the third period courtesy of Derek Hulak in his Hershey debut. Maximillian Kammerer drove the net and fired an initial shot on goal, and Hulak followed up the rebound and roofed a shot past Troy Grosenick to spoil the shutout bid. The goal came in Hulak's first AHL game since Dec. 3, 2016 against the now defunct Albany Devils. Kammerer's assist marked his first career AHL point.

Hulak's goal stood as Hershey's lone offensive tally in a 5-1 defeat to the Admirals. Final shots on goal were 25-23 Hershey. The Bears went 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Chocolate and White close their Midwest road trip tomorrow at 5 p.m. in a battle with the Rockford IceHogs. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

