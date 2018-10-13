Reign Edged in OT

The Ontario Reign earned a point but were unable to collect the second as they fell 5-4 in overtime against the Stockton Heat on Friday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Defenseman Kale Clague collected three points (1-2-3), including his first professional goal, and forward Sheldon Rempal added two goals, while Stockton's Oliver Kylington paced the visitors with two goals and three points.

Date: October 12, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 8,433

ONT Record: (1-1-1-0)

STK Record: (1-1-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 3 0 1 0 4

STK 2 0 2 1 5

Shots PP

ONT 38 1/4

SD 29 1/5

Three Stars:

1) STK - Tyler Graovac (2-0-2)

2) ONT - Sheldon Rempal (2-0-2)

3) STK - Oliver Kylington (2-1-3)

GWG: T. Graovac (2)

W: Jon Gillies (1-1-0)

L: Cal Petersen (0-1-1)

Next Game: Saturday, October 13 vs. San Diego, 6:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

