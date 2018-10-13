Comets Assign Jagger Dirk to Kalamazoo

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club assigned defenseman Jagger Dirk to the Kalamazoo Wings.

Prior to signing with the Comets on May 16, 2018, Dirk signed an ATO with the Binghamton Devils, playing in seven games and registering one point (0-1-1).

Before turning pro, the 6-0, 199-pound defenseman dressed in 30 games at St. Francis Xavier University, amassing 28 points (6-22-28). Dirk also helped the X-Men advance all the way to the University Cup and was named to the Championship All-Star Team. The Penticton, BC native spent four seasons at St. Francis Xavier University, totaling 73 points (15-58-73) in 114 games.

Dirk has not appeared in any games with the Comets this season.

