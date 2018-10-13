Marlies and Comets Clash in First Game of Weekend Set

The Toronto Marlies (1-2-0-0) continue Home Opener Week celebrations on Saturday when they get back on the ice to face the Utica Comets (1-2-0-0).

Marlies Look To Bounce Back

It's the first of two straight games against the Comets this weekend and the Marlies are hoping to bounce back after losing a pair last weekend.

The Marlies opened the season with a win over the Comets in Utica last Friday, coming up with a 7-3 victory.

Trevor Moore scored twice in that game, kicking off his hot start to the season and continuing to build off last year's postseason success.

Calle Rosen earned two assists in Utica and has picked up a point in all three games this season, while Sam Gagner leads the Marlies with five points (3G, 2A) through three games.

Key Contributors For Comets

At the other end, the Marlies will look to shut down Reid Boucher, who's off to a strong start with five goals in three games, two of those coming in the game against Toronto.

He's joined by Zack McEwen who also has five points (1G, 4A) on the year in the early going. Richard Bachman has backstopped the Comets in all three games this season and enters play with a .891 save percentage (SV%).

Special Teams

Special teams could be a big part of today's matchup as both power plays have been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The Marlies have converted on 20% of their power play opportunities while the Comets are sitting at 33.3%.

Facing Utica's strong power play will be a good test for the Marlies penalty kill, who have allowed 4 goals in 15 shorthanded situations.

Utica allowed the Marlies power play to score once in the season opening game and have not allowed a power play goal since, killing off 91.7% of situations on the season.

Today's Details

Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 4:00 and tickets are still available, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a championship ring.

Catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network or AHLTV, plus follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes access from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

GO Transit Service Disruptions

Please note: There are a number of service changes in effect on GO Transit that will affect today's game. Please leave early to make sure you arrive on time. Click here for more information on the service changes and how to get to Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

1-2-0-0 Overall Record 1-2-0-0

1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Loss 1

15 Goals For 9

15 Goals Against 12

20.0% Power Play Percentage 33.3%

73.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 91.7%

S. Gagner, T. Moore (3) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (5)

S. Gagner (5) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (5)

K. Kaskisuo (1) Wins Leader R. Bachman (1)

