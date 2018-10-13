Game Preview: Bears at Admirals, 8 p.m.

(Milwaukee, WI)- The Hershey Bears continue their seven-game road trip tonight in Milwaukee against the Admirals.

Hershey Bears (0-3-0-0) at Milwaukee Admirals (2-0-0-0)

October 13, 2018 | 8:00 PM | Game 4 | UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Referees: Mathieu Menniti (30), Ben O'Quinn (27)

Linesmen: Mike Anderson (39), Mike Daltrey (27)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 7:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHL TV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

BACK IN MILWAUKEE:

The Hershey Bears last paid visit to the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 20, 2017. Wayne Simpson scored unassisted for the Bears' lone tally of the night in a 4-1 defeat. Both teams later rematched at Giant Center on Dec. 2, 2017, and the Bears responded with a 3-0 win. Aaron Ness, Mathias Bau and Jonas Siegenthaler scored, and Vitek Vanecek stopped all 21 shots faced for the shutout. The Bears and Admirals battled in the 2006 Calder Cup Finals, and Hershey claimed their 9th Calder Cup in franchise history after winning the best-of-seven series, 4-1.

LAST TIME OUT:

Sergei Shumakov scored his first and second career AHL goals, but the Hershey Bears fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins last night, 6-3. Shumakov tied the game for Hershey at 1-1 at 17:19 of the first period, only to see the Griffins counter with two goals in the next minute. Later, Shumakov forced a turnover and scored his second of the night at 1:28 of the second period. The Milwaukee Admirals last played on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and edged out the San Antonio Rampage, 4-3. Anthony Richard, Tyler Gaudet, Rocco Grimaldi and Emil Pettersson all scored for the Admirals.

HOBBS HAS THE POWER:

Hershey's first power play goal of the season came courtesy of Connor Hobbs at 14:38 of the second period. Following an offensive zone face-off win, Hobbs unleashed a slap shot from the left-point into the net to cut the Bears deficit to 4-3. The Bears finished the night 1-for-3 on the man-advantage. The goal was Hobbs' fourth of his professional career and first since Apr. 3, 2018 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A NIGHT OF FIRSTS:

Garrett Pilon recorded his first career AHL point last night by earning a secondary assist on Sergei Shumakov's first career AHL goal. Tobias Geisser made his AHL debut on the blue line last night for the Bears. Geisser, 19, is a 4th round, 120th overall pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2017 NHL Draft. Geisser begins his first season playing in North America after two seasons in Switzerland.

