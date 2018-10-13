Belleville Blasts Moose

The Manitoba Moose (1-3-0-0) and Belleville Senators (1-2-0-0) clashed for the second time in as many nights at Bell MTS Place Saturday evening. The visitors got on the board just 80 seconds into the matchup when Filip Chlapik set up Rudolfs Balcers for a one-timer in the Manitoba slot. The Moose got on even footing with 7:57 to go in the first, courtesy of a C.J. Suess redirection on the power play. Belleville jumped back in front with 2:22 left in the frame, as Drake Batherson tipped a Julius Bergman shot past Ken Appleby for a 2-1 Senators lead after 20 minutes.

The Moose nearly tied the game early in the second, but a Nic Kerdiles offering clanged off the post. Belleville added to its lead as Chlapik struck on a power play midway through the period. The Senators used the man advantage to add a fourth goal when Balcers got free for his second tally of the night off a one-timer from the slot. The Senators took a 4-1 lead to the third period.

The line of Balcers, Chlapik and Batherson continued to be a potent combination in the third period. Batherson created a turnover, gave the puck to Chlapik, and potted the return feed for his second of the night to give Belleville a 5-1 lead 3:12 into the frame. Manitoba stopped the run 8:27 into the period when Suess nabbed his second of the night, corralling the puck and roofing it past Filip Gustavsson. The Senators rounded out the scoring with a third power play marker, this one from Jordan Murray, to take a 6-2 victory.

Quick Hits

C.J. Suess notched his first AHL multi-goal and multi-point game with a pair of tallies.

Sami Niku (2A) and Mason Appleton (1G, 1A) have points in back-to-back games.

Skyler McKenzie recorded his first AHL regular season point with an assist.

Attendance was announced at 2,968.

Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "Tonight we were forcing plays. We were a bit late in our coverage, not running our routes. Part of it is understanding the system. Once you start doing it once, or twice, or three times, we should move to the next level and the next step. We'll go back to the foundation, and it's running our routes, the simple ones, and staying on the puck."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose have the next week to continue rounding into form before they host the San Antonio Rampage on Oct. 19 and 21. The Sunday matchup is Pride Day in support of the Rainbow Resource Centre. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

