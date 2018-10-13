Eagles Sweep Weekend Set with 3-1 Win in San Antonio
October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX. - Colorado picked up goals from J.C. Beaudin, Scott Kosmachuk and Nicolas Meloche to finish a two-game sweep of the San Antonio Rampage with a 3-1 win on Saturday. Eagles goalie Pavel Francouz won his second-consecutive start, stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the contest. The victory improved Colorado's record to 2-1-1 to start the 2018-19 season.
San Antonio would waste little time getting on the scoreboard, as forward Stephen Perfetto would slice through the low slot and redirect a shot past Francouz just 2:24 into the contest to give the Rampage a 1-0 edge. Colorado and San Antonio would each put 11 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes of play, with the Eagles going 0-for-2 on the power play while holding the Rampage 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.
The Eagles would level the score at 1-1 just 51 seconds into the second period when Beaudin collected a rebound on top of the crease and fed the puck past Rampage goaltender Ville Husso. Colorado would take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play later in the period, as Kosmachuk would field a beautiful cross-slot pass from Andrew Agozzino and bury a wrister from the side of the net. The goal was Colorado's first power-play goal of the season and gave the Eagles the 2-1 edge at the 7:31 mark of the middle frame.
Colorado would stretch its lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Meloche fired a shot from the high slot and beat Husso top shelf just 1:51 into the final stanza. San Antonio would pull Husso late in the contest to provide for an extra attacker, but they would not generate another goal, as the Eagles would hold on for the 3-1 victory.
San Antonio would be held scoreless on all three of its power-play chances, while Colorado finished the evening 1-for-4 on the man-advantage. The Eagles outshot the Rampage 36-31 in the contest, setting a new season high for shots in a game for Colorado.
The Eagles return to action when they play host to the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 19th at the Budweiser Events Center at 7:05pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
