Devils' Blackwood Stops 40 in 2-1 Win over Rocket

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





LAVAL, QC - Nick Lappin scored the game-winning goal and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots as the Binghamton Devils earned a split on the weekend with a 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Marian Studenic scored the lone goal of the first period to give the Devils a 1-0 lead on the road. Yegor Yakovlev fired a shot from the left point and Studenic put in the rebound for his third of the year. Studenic's goal came 12:21 into the game with the assists to Yakovlev and Kevin Rooney. Despite being outshot 17-10, the Devils took a one-goal lead into the second period.

Laval tied the game late in the second period as Jake Evans got behind the defense and beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with 3:36 left in the middle period. The lone assist went to Maxim Lamarche and the game was knotted at three heading to the third period with the Rocket holding a 33-12 shot advantage.

In the third period, Michael Kapla fed Lappin in front of the net and he beat goaltender Michael McNiven for the 2-1 lead. Lappin has tallied a goal in all four games to start the season and his third-period goal held up for the game winner with assists from Kapla and Yakovlev.

Blackwood earned first star of the game with his 40-save effort.

