Condors Host Tucson with the Futboleros to Perform

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. with the amazing Futboleros in town to perform pre-game and during the game. Don't worry about missing any other action either as the Tap Room, Club Room, and Ice Level Lounge will have MLB Playoffs and the top College Football Games on all TV's.

Great seats start at just $12 and can be purchased here or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Futboleros (check this out!) soccer entertainment will perform pre-game and throughout the night. These performers will dazzle you with the soccer talents, tricks, and abilities presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM and Rabobank. Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members). After the game, Condors365 Members are invited to a Meet the Team Party in the Club Room.

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Beef and chicken fajitas

Rice

Beans

Ensalada Fresca

Flour & Corn Tortillas

Bunuelos

TAP ROOM

Chile Verde Bowl

BARS!

Crossbar Craft Beer Pub

Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)

DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP: iTunes |Google Play

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: None tonight with the Condors365 Members Only Meet the Team Post-Game Party

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time this season. It is the first of eight matchups on the season and the first of three consecutive series meetings in Bakersfield. Last season, the Roadrunners picked up wins in seven of the eight contests en route to a Pacific Division regular season title. Bakersfield owned the first year season series with wins in six of eight and a 4-2-1-1 record against Tucson.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield won its road opener, 3-2, via a shootout in San Jose on Wednesday night. LW Evan Polei made his season debut and had a goal and fight in the first period. LW Joe Gambardella tied the game in the third period to force the game into overtime. During the shootout, C Cooper Marody and LW Tyler Benson scored while G Al Montoya stopped two of three attempts for his second win of the year.

Tucson beat San Diego last night on the road, 3-2. G Hunter Miska stopped a career high 42 shots. RW Conor Garland had two assists while LW Michael Bunting had a goal and assist. It was Tucson's second consecutive victory over the Gulls to start the season.

LIGHTEN UP

The Condors schedule lightens up considerably over the next three weeks. After three games in six days to begin the season, Bakersfield plays just three games over 20 days and four games over 21 days. In fact, the team has five consecutive Fridays without a game.

POLEI PACKS A PUNCH

LW Evan Polei made his season debut on Wednesday and wasted no time making an impact. He scored his first goal of the year to tie the game in the first frame. Minutes later, he earned his first fighting major of the season. It was the team's first fighting major and Polei's seventh in the AHL. His six fights last season were a team high.

CONDORS NOTES

The win on Wednesday was G Al Montoya's 98th in the AHL. Should he play, tonight would be appearance number 200 in the AHL for the Chicago, Illinois native... LW Cameron Hebig leads the Condors in scoring with three points (1g-2a) in three games... Fellow rookie LW Tyler Benson paces the Condors with 11 shots through three games... Seven Condors are averaging a point-per-game through the first three games... LW Nolan Vesey made his professional debut on Wednesday.

ROADRUNNERS NOTES

Tucson, like Bakersfield, has a new head coach in Jay Varady. He was the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs last season and spent four seasons as head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League (USHL)... LW Adam Helewka, acquired in the offseason from San Jose, had two goals in his Roadrunners' debut last Saturday.

TRANSACTIONS

10/11 - RW John McFarland loaned to Wichita (ECHL)

10/11 - D Jake Kulevich loaned to Wichita (ECHL)

