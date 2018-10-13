Checkers Roll Past Crunch, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Oleg Sosunov scored the Syracuse Crunch's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

After going down by four goals, Sosunov tallied his first professional goal in the third period. The late tally was not enough to muster a comeback and the Crunch move to 1-2-0-0 on the season.

Goaltender Connor Ingram backstopped the Crunch with 29 saves, while Alex Nedeljkovic recorded the win turning aside 34-of-35. Charlotte's special teams were excellent going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Checkers opened scoring 4:46 into the game. Saku Maenalanen chased down a loose puck into the corner and threw a centering feed for Julien Gauthier to redirect past Ingram.

Charlotte doubled their lead on the power play with 2:03 remaining in the opening frame. After series of quick passes, Janne Kuokkanen finished it off with a wrister from the right circle. Assists went to Andrew Poturalski and Trevor Carrick.

The Checkers added another two goals in the middle stanza to build up a 4-0 lead. At the 11:10 mark, Aleksi Saarela sped down the left wing and spun around for a drop pass for Clark Bishop to send home on the power play. Roland McKeown recorded the secondary helper. Five minutes later, Bishop picked off a pass in the defensive zone and skated down on a shorthanded 2-on-0 breakaway. He passed the puck off for Michal Cajkovsky to score glove-side.

Syracuse finally solved Nedeljkovic 4:42 into the third period. Jonne Tammela set Sosunov up for a shot from the high slot. Boris Katchouk earned his first professional point with an assist.

The Crunch will travel to face the Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Crunchables: Jonne Tammela has points in both games he's skated in this season (1g,1a).

