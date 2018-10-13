Checkers Roll Past Crunch, 4-1
October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Oleg Sosunov scored the Syracuse Crunch's only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
After going down by four goals, Sosunov tallied his first professional goal in the third period. The late tally was not enough to muster a comeback and the Crunch move to 1-2-0-0 on the season.
Goaltender Connor Ingram backstopped the Crunch with 29 saves, while Alex Nedeljkovic recorded the win turning aside 34-of-35. Charlotte's special teams were excellent going 2-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Checkers opened scoring 4:46 into the game. Saku Maenalanen chased down a loose puck into the corner and threw a centering feed for Julien Gauthier to redirect past Ingram.
Charlotte doubled their lead on the power play with 2:03 remaining in the opening frame. After series of quick passes, Janne Kuokkanen finished it off with a wrister from the right circle. Assists went to Andrew Poturalski and Trevor Carrick.
The Checkers added another two goals in the middle stanza to build up a 4-0 lead. At the 11:10 mark, Aleksi Saarela sped down the left wing and spun around for a drop pass for Clark Bishop to send home on the power play. Roland McKeown recorded the secondary helper. Five minutes later, Bishop picked off a pass in the defensive zone and skated down on a shorthanded 2-on-0 breakaway. He passed the puck off for Michal Cajkovsky to score glove-side.
Syracuse finally solved Nedeljkovic 4:42 into the third period. Jonne Tammela set Sosunov up for a shot from the high slot. Boris Katchouk earned his first professional point with an assist.
The Crunch will travel to face the Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Jonne Tammela has points in both games he's skated in this season (1g,1a).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2018
- Rychel's Hat Trick Propels Comeback Effort But San Jose Holds on for 6-4 Win - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Fall to Eagles to Close Homestand - San Antonio Rampage
- Checkers Roll Past Crunch, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Macek's Hat Trick Lifts Wolves to 3-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Eagles Sweep Weekend Set with 3-1 Win in San Antonio - Colorado Eagles
- T-Birds Score Four in Home Opener, Fall Late in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Batherson and Chlapik Lead Sens to First Win of Season - Belleville Senators
- Bears Drop 5-1 Decision to Admirals - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Blasts Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Holds off Providence 4-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Big Second Period Lifts Penguins over Monsters, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rockford Rallies to Best Stars in Third Period - Texas Stars
- Furious P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss - Providence Bruins
- Second Period Is the Downfall for Monsters in 4-1 Loss to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Special Teams Help Checkers Crush Crunch 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Post Game Notes: at Rockford - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport suffers setback to Rochester, 4-3 on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Boucher, Gaudette Power Comets to Victory over Marlies - Utica Comets
- Devils' Blackwood Stops 40 in 2-1 Win over Rocket - Binghamton Devils
- Devils' Blackwood Stops 40 in 2-1 Win over Rocket - Binghamton Devils
- Olofsson Lifts Amerks Past Sound Tigers in Final Minute - Rochester Americans
- Game #3 Preview: Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies and Comets Clash in First Game of Weekend Set - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Celebrate Latino Heritage Day by Hosting San Jose at 6PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Tucson with the Futboleros to Perform - Bakersfield Condors
- Panthers Loan D Jacob MacDonald to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Admirals, 8 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, October 13 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Assign Jagger Dirk to Kalamazoo - Utica Comets
- Tucson Strong in Defeating San Diego, 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Edged in OT - Ontario Reign
- Big Crowd Sees Gulls Drop Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Graovac's OT Winner Gives Heat First Win of the Season - Stockton Heat
- Moose Edge Belleville in Home Opener - Manitoba Moose
- Rocket Impress at Home with 5-2 Victory over Devils - Laval Rocket
- Zadina Scores Twice in Griffins' 6-3 Win over Hershey - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.