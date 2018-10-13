Furious P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday night 4-3 in the second half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got goals from Zach Senyshyn, Colby Cave and Anton Blidh while Dan Vladar made his second start of the season in net.

Hartford struck first with 5:43 left to play in the opening period as they took advantage of a Providence turnover. Peter Holland stole the puck at his blueline and sent it to Bobby Butler with space. Butler took a shot that Vladar blocked with his right pad, but the rebound kicked directly to Ryan Gropp. All he had to do was put the puck in the open net for his second goal of the season and the Wolf Pack took a 1-0 lead. Despite being shorthanded, Hartford doubled their lead with a 2-on-1 breakaway. Gabriel Fontaine grabbed the puck and started towards his offensive zone with Lias Andersson. In close, a centering feed allowed Andersson to one-time the shot in for his second goal of the season and the Pack 2-0 after one.

The score stayed the same until the final five minutes of the second period, when a massive scrum in front of Vladar led to another Hartford goal. Andersson, Cole Schneider and Michael Lindqvist created havoc in the crease, and after a flurry of stops Lindqvist finally put home his second goal of the season to make things 3-0. Ryan Fitzgerald had a nice steal that led to a breakaway opportunity with three minutes left in the period, but Marek Mazanec made a tough stop to keep Providence off the board and keep his squad up 3-0 into the second intermission.

Former Providence College Friars star John Gilmour scored his second goal of the season 4:25 into the third period to extend the lead. After grabbing a loose puck near the blueline, he entered the zone, curled and snapped home an unassisted goal to make it 4-0 Pack. Providence refused to go down quietly, as at 17:23 the team took advantage of their second power play of the night. Some quick passing by Fitzgerald and Peter Cehlarik created space for Senyshyn in the slot. He fired in a one-timer for his first goal of the season to make it a 4-1 game. Just 39 seconds later, Cave put home a rebound off Anton Blidh's shot to make it 4-2. With just 15 seconds left Blidh scored to trim the lead to one, but the comeback ended there and Hartford won 4-3.

Vladar stopped 26-30 while Mazanec stopped 26-29. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins will finish up their three-in-three weekend tomorrow afternoon in Springfield with a 3:05pm face-off with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.