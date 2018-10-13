Big Crowd Sees Gulls Drop Home Opener

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The San Diego Gulls opened their 2018-19 home schedule against the Tucson Roadrunners, falling 3-2 tonight at Valley View Casino Center. San Diego outshot Tucson, 44-32.

Pontus Aberg scored his first goal of the season in his San Diego debut at 8:42 of the second period. Aberg also had a game-high six shots on goal.

Logan Shaw tallied his first point for San Diego in his season debut, while Jack Kopacka earned an assist on Aberg's goal to start his AHL career with points in back-to-back games following his first career goal Oct. 6 at Tucson.

Sam Carrick scored with 3:28 remaining in regulation, his third goal in two games to open the season (3-1=4).

Mitch Hults and Simon Benoit earned assists on Carrick's third-period tally. Benoit's helper marked the first career points for the Laval, Quebec native.

Kevin Boyle stopped 29-of-32 shots in his season debut.

San Diego will visit the Ontario Reign tomorrow at Citizens Business Bank Arena (6 p.m.) for the first of 12 matchups during the 2018-19 season.

Tonight's attendance was 12,467.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Pontus Aberg

On the game

We played pretty well. We got the puck to the net, we just need a little extra little touch to finish. We're going to bring the second and third period with us tomorrow.

On the high shot total

We took the puck to the net, but we just need to beat them on the second and third pucks, try to get those greasy goals too. I mean the goalie played well, but I think with 44 shots we have to have at least three or four.

On San Diego's fans

It was fun and I like this city a lot. I've been here once three years ago with Milwaukee. It was a good atmosphere back then too, and they are great fans so it's fun to play here.

Keaton Thompson

On the game

I think it was just a mentality thing. We weren't getting puck deep early and we weren't really committing to our forecheck and then we really started to turn it on. We have guys that can skate and move the puck quick so once we got the little chip plays going I think we were a really effective team.

On Kevin Boyle

Boyler is unbelievable back there. He's always been a stronghold for us back there so if he's playing well, we're going to play well in front of him. It's always reassuring going back for pucks knowing he's going to make the first save and we'll just clean up the rebounds.

On the high shot total

It's always frustrating getting chances and not putting them in the back of the net, but, but it's just a bounce of the puck. We're going to start putting them in the back of the net eventually and be rolling. We'll get hot from there.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

There's a whole lot to like from my end. I think if we can play that way, minus those two mistakes, we're going to win a lot of hockey games.

On the high shot total

It's one of those things, I thought their goalie was excellent. He played one hell of a game. When you end up with over 40 shots and just a couple of power plays, it really shows how good he was.

On defenseman Simon Benoit

I thought he was excellent tonight. He was moving his feet, he was part of the offense. With a tiny bit of luck he could have had three goals. He banged one off the post, just missed two there. It was a really encouraging game for him.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.