Graovac's OT Winner Gives Heat First Win of the Season

October 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





ONTARIO, CALIF. - Oliver Kylington records his first multi-goal game of his pro career to tie the game up late in the contest and within the first minute of overtime, Tyler Graovac scored to complete the comeback and give the Heat their first win of the season over the Reign by a 5-4 final. Kylington scored to pull the Heat within one in the first period and scored his second of the game in the third before a wrist shot toward the net was redirected by Graovac to tie the game up and send the Heat to their second-straight overtime game against the Reign. Graovac wasn't done though as he pushed ahead in overtime by himself, walked a defender and scored the overtime winner to give the Heat their first win of the season. The Heat return home tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. for Latino Heritage Day, where we celebrate our community's Latino roots! The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will drop the first puck, Team Estrella will be out to celebrate, tamales will be served on the Puck Drop Party Deck and fans can enjoy performances from ballet folklorico and mariachis. Plus, bands in the stands returns as the Franklin High School band will be out playing live music throughout the night! Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500or by visiting stocktonheat.com. Join the Stockton Heat, Ports and Kings to celebrate Stockton Arts Week at the Children's Museum of Stockton tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a variety of art activities while mingling with the Heat, Ports and Kings staff and mascots! Admission is $6 per person for everyone ages 1 and older and all adults must be accompanied by a child and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Each child in attendance will also receive two tickets to the Stockton Heat Latino Heritage game starting at 6:00 p.m. Learn more about the event by visiting visitstockton.org. Stockton Arts Week is a 10-day celebration of our community's diverse arts and cultural offerings running October 12-21, 2018. This city-wide event highlights the vibrant art and culture Stockton has to offer by featuring 10 days of creative arts related events.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: F Curtis Lazar (1) faceoff win on the power play is worked into the right corner and passed to the slot for the easy one-timer (Mangiapane, Rychel assists) (4:16) (PP)

Ontario Goal: D Kale Clague (1) shot from the top of the right circle beats the goalie over his glove hand side (Roy, Rempal assists) (6:18) (PP)

Ontario Goal: F Sheldon Rempal (2) team transitions on the three-on-two rush and shot from the right circle beats the goalie (Lintuniemi, Clague assists) (12:22)

Ontario Goal: F Matt Luff (1) rebound off the goaltender goes past the defense to the high-slot where it's slapped over the goalie's blocker side off the crossbar (Maillet, Moulson assists) (15:34)

HEAT GOAL: D Oliver Kylington (1) high arching pass over the defense is found on the backdoor by the defenseman who angles the shot into the wide-open side of the net (Graovac, Rychel assists) (17:35)

Shots: STK - 14 | ONT - 11

2nd Period

No Goals

Shots: STK - 12 | ONT - 9

3rd Period

Ontario Goal: F Sheldon Rempal (3) pass on the rush to the right circle is shot passed the goaltender (Clague, Sutter assists)(9:33)

HEAT GOAL: D Oliver Kylington (2) pass is kicked to defender who wrists one top shelf over the goaltender and in (Mangiapane, Robinson assists) (10:52)

HEAT GOAL: F Tyler Graovac (2) shot from the point is tipped past the goaltender (Kylington, Klimchuk assists) (15:57)

Shots: STK - 11 | ONT - 9

Overtime

HEAT GOAL: F Tyler Graovac (3) forward charges coast-to-coast, drives wide around a defender and wrists shot past the goalie (Unassisted) (0:46)

Shots: STK - 1 | ONT - 0

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (29 shots, 25 saves)

L: Cal Petersen (38 shots, 33 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Alex Lintuniemi (ONT) (GWG) 2- Spencer Foo (2 goals, 1 assist) 3- Morgan Klimchuk (1 goal, 1 assist) (ONT)

Final Shots: STK - 38 | ONT - 29

Power Plays: STK - 1-5 | ONT - 1-4

Tyler Graovac (2 goals, 1 assist) has points in back-to-back games (2-2-4) and records his first multi-point game in a Heat sweater and first since March 18, 2018 (also records the Gordie Howe Hat Trick)

Oliver Kylington (2 goals, 1 assist) records his first multi-goal game of his pro career and first multi-point game since March 11, 2018

Curtis Lazar scores his first AHL goal since November 18, 2016 while playing with the Binghamton Senators and his first goal since February 15, 2018 while skating with the Calgary Flames in the NHL

Kerby Rychel (2 assists) records his first multi-point game of the season and first in the AHL since March 16 of last season

Andrew Mangiapane (2 assists) records his first point of the season and first since March 4, 2018

Mangiapane also records his first multi-point game of the season

Morgan Klimchuk (1 assist) has points in back-to-back games (1-2-3)

It was Cail MacLean's first win as a head coach in the AHL

Alan Quine left the game after Ontario's second goal and did not return

