Sounds Ring Dodgers, 13-6

Oklahoma City - The Nashville Sounds scored four runs in the fourth inning and added four more runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 13-6 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Sounds (12-21) scored their first nine runs of the night with two outs as the Dodgers allowed nine or more runs for the sixth time in the last nine games.

With the win, the Sounds took a 2-0 lead in their series against the Dodgers (10-22) as Wednesday marked the eighth game in the last nine an Oklahoma City opponent recorded at least one inning with four or more runs.

Nashville quickly took the lead in the first inning. Zack Granite led off the game with a bunt single on the first pitch from Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart and advanced to third base on a throwing error toward first base by Stewart. Matt Davidson later lined a two-out RBI single into left field to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead. Andy Ibáñez followed with a RBI double to stretch Nashville's lead to 2-0.

The Sounds' Hunter Cole hit a two-out triple in the second inning and scored on a RBI single by Granite. Another run scored later in the inning on a wild pitch by Stewart for a 4-0 Sounds advantage.

Kyle Garlick led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer out to left field to cut Nashville's lead to 4-1.

Nashville loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning before Ibáñez drew a walk to push the Sounds' lead to four runs. With the bases loaded again, Dodgers pitcher Louis Head threw a wild pitch allowing another run to score for a 6-1 Sounds lead. Jose Trevino followed with a two-run single for an 8-1 lead.

Oklahoma City outfielder Cameron Perkins hit a RBI double in the fourth inning out to left field to cut Nashville's lead to 8-2.

Garlick belted a two-run homer over the LED board in left field in the fifth inning to cut Nashville's lead to four runs on Garlick's second homer of the night. Garlick had three homers in the Dodgers' May 5 game at New Orleans.

A RBI single by Ibáñez extended Nashville's lead to 9-4 in the top of the sixth inning before Dodger Drew Jackson hit a solo homer out to left field in the bottom of the inning to cut Nashville's lead back to four runs, 9-5.

Nashville added four more runs in the eighth inning. Granite and Carlos Tocci drew back-to-back walks before Willie Calhoun singled to score Granite for a 10-5 lead. The Sounds went on to load the bases before Stetson Allie threw his third wild pitch of the inning to allow another run to score for an 11-5 lead. A two-run double by Trevino later extended Nashville's lead to 13-5.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Shane Peterson singled into center field to bring home the Dodgers' sixth run of the night.

Nashville starting pitcher Seth Maness (1-1) picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and one strikeout. Stewart (0-3) was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs and eight hits over 3.2 innings. He issued three walks and had two strikeouts.

Dodgers pitchers issued eight total walks Wednesday - tying their season-high mark.

With the loss, the Dodgers dropped a third straight game and have now lost seven of their last nine games overall, as well as 10 of their last 11 home games.

The Dodgers and Sounds continue their series at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on a Field Trip Day and a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

