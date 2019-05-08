I-Cubs Streak Ends at Eight

Memphis, TN - The Iowa Cubs (22-11) suffered their first loss in the month of May, falling to the Memphis Redbirds (18-15) by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday at AutoZone Park.

The I-Cubs got on the board first with a Wynton Bernard solo home run in the top of the second inning. Andrew Knizner quickly tied the game with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the third.

Although Iowa loaded the bases three separate times in the game, they could not find a way to push another run across the plate and the score stayed locked at 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Rangel Ravelo hit a solo home run off Dillon Maples in the home half of the seventh to give the Redbirds a 2-1 lead. This was the first home run Maples has allowed in 2019 and just his eighth since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Carlos Martinez wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Chris Beck shut the door in the ninth, ending the I-Cubs' winning streak at eight games.

Postgame Notes:

- Phillip Evans reached base safely four times including two walks. He leads the league with 28 free passes.

- Donnie Dewees extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the top of the second inning.

- Dillon Maples gave up his first home run since September 21, 2018, against the White Sox.

- Donnie Dewees, Phillip Evans and Wynton Bernard all recorded multi-hit games.

- Trevor Clifton pitched 6.0 innings allowing five hits and just one earned run while striking out three, lowering his ERA on the season to 1.19.

Iowa and Memphis play game three of the series tomorrow with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch tomorrow at AutoZone Park. Follow the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

