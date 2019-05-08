Missions Fall to Baby Cakes to Even Series
May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions were unable to get the offense going as they were topped by the New Orleans Baby Cakes 5-2 Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium.
New Orleans starter Zac Gallen continued his dominance on the mound as he allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings while striking out seven batters.
The Baby Cakes plated a pair of runs in the first inning on a Lewis Brinson double off Bubba Derby. San Antonio retaliated in the home half of the frame when Tyler Saladino doubled the opposite way to bring home Corey Ray.
The score remained 2-1 in favor of New Orleans as Derby and Gallen each kept the opposition off the scoreboard until the seventh inning. The Baby Cakes posted a three-spot in the seventh inning off Donnie Hart. Austin Dean singled home the first run of the inning and Matt Snyder drove in the next two as New Orleans took a 5-1 lead.
The Missions were able to get one run back in the ninth on a Tyrone Taylor RBI double but that would be all they could muster on the evening.
The Missions and Baby Cakes will continue their series at Nelson Wolff Stadium Thursday night. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-1, 6.43) will start for the Missions against right-hander Ben Meyer (1-2, 6.85). First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.
Post-Game Notes
With the loss, San Antonio dropped to 18-15 on the season.
San Antonio walked a season-high eight batters
The Missions have now gone back-to-back games without a home run for the first time this season.
2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).
