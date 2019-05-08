Gerber homers in return to River Cats
May 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, CA. - Left-fielder Mike Gerber homered in his first game back in Sacramento after being optioned by the San Francisco Giants. The Sacramento River Cats (17-16), however, dropped game two of their series with the Fresno Grizzlies (17-16) 4-1 and move into second place in the Pacific Northern Division.
Gerber doubled in his first plate appearance with the Giants last Friday, but struggled in his next 15 trips to the plate, striking out nine times. The 26-year old picked up where he left off with the River Cats on Wednesday though, going 2-for-3 with his seventh home run of the year. He is hitting .368 in Triple-A with 16 runs batted in.
Lefty Andrew Suarez made his return to the club as well, starting his fifth game of the season and his first since April 20 against Salt Lake. Suarez lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts. He missed 17 games while on the injured list with a hamstring injury.
Righty Tyler Beede (1-0, 1.99) will get the ball for game three of four, looking to bring the River Cats back to .500 on Thursday night. Fresno will go with righty Paolo Espino (2-1, 5.91). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.
Additional Notes
- Of the 190 total runs that the River Cats have scored this season, 81 of come via the long ball (43%). Last year only 19% of the club's runs resulted from home runs.
- The Sacramento River Cats have fallen below .500 for the first time since April 19 when they defeated Salt Lake 11-5 to move to 8-6 overall.
***
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
